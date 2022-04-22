Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: A spring events guide to art in KC

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we are proud of our brand heritage deeply rooted in the fine art world. Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury. In fact, if you take a look around our office, you will see original art around every corner. Here in KC, we are fortunate that our hometown also has a robust art scene. From our world-renown Plaza Art Fair to the popular First Fridays in the Crossroads District, art aficionados are sure to discover something they love here in the metro. This week, I wanted to feature some upcoming art events in our area.

Art Garden KC: Apr 3, 2022 – Oct 30, 2022

Art Garden KC is a free weekly event takes place every Sunday from April 3rd through October 30th. Located in historic Pendleton Heights, Art Garden KC is an outdoor art festival where you can shop handcrafted local works from all corners of KC including art, handmade jewelry, décor, ceramics and much more. Participate in arts events for every age and sample local fare and beverages from a rotating assortment of food trucks. This is the perfect event for singles, couples, families and pets alike. Learn more here!



36th Brookside Art Annual: April 29 – May 1

Entering its 36th year, the Brookside Art Annual is one of Kansas City’s most popular attractions. Charming Brookside is centrally located, mere minutes from downtown, the Plaza and the southern suburbs and has established itself as one of the most eclectic and sought-after neighborhoods in the city. Equally renowned, this show is ranked in the top 25 shows according to Art Source. Hours for this must-attend event vary, so visit the show site more information!

Lenexa Art Fair: May 7

If you are a fine art collector with a desire to support local, then the Lenexa Art Fair is for you! This one-day event features over 50 fine artists from our region. In addition to extraordinary original art, attendees can experience live jazz, art activities for the kiddos, food to entice every tastebud and adult beverages of all types. Check out the City of Lenexa website for all the details!

Leonardo da Vinci once said “The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of.” We must agree!