5 to Try: Post readers pick the best sandwiches in Johnson County 🥪

Welcome to the end of the week and arguably the best way to start your weekend right: with the Post’s “5 to Try” recommendations.

This week: we give you some suggestions for delicious, hand-crafted sandwiches you can find in Johnson County!

According to our readers, there’s no shortage of good choices.

Johnson County restaurants and sandwich shops offer some of the best BLTs, reubens, croissant sandwiches and other creations slapped between two pieces of bread!

We did want to give an honorable mention to The Market at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village for its Italian sandwich, as well as Conroy’s Public House (with locations in Overland Park, Westwood and Leawood) for their club sandwich.

All right, let’s go with our readers’ picks for best sandwiches!

Adrian’s Cafe (Lenexa)

As one of our top picks this week by readers, Adrian’s Cafe in Lenexa can rest on its laurels. Boasting three decades of support from its customers, this cafe offers all the classic sandwiches, with their chicken salad apparently being their best.

“Any sandwich from Adrian’s Cafe should be included in your list but my favorite is the chicken salad on white bread,” said one Post reader. “Always well-seasoned and they include plenty of chicken with a little mayo.”

Post reader Merrie Morris agrees: “It’s the bread that makes their sandwiches so good! It’s fluffy and delicious!” Morris said. “I like the chicken salad with bacon – don’t know where they get the bacon but it’s the best.”

Located inside CoreFirst Bank & Trust at 16201 W. 95th St. in Lenexa, Adrian’s Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Madison Meat & Deli (Overland Park)

This grocery store along Switzer Road in the Blue Valley area is known for doing a lot of things right, according to our readers.

At Madison Meat & Deli in Overland Park, it’s not just their specialty meats and baked goods but their sandwiches, too.

“Recently tried an amazing reuben from Madison Meat & Deli,” said Post reader and Overland Park Councilmember Melissa Cheatham on Facebook. “Perfect for a day with multiple games out at the Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex.”

Located at 13459 Switzer Road in Overland Park, Madison Meat & Deli is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

French Market (Prairie Village)

A mainstay at The Shops of Prairie Village, French Market is most beloved for our readers for all the many, many delicious French dishes and desserts. But they also have a following for their sandwiches, which you can pick up at the counter.

“The grab and go turkey sandwich at the French market in the PV shops boarders [sic] on a religious experience,” said Post reader Kimberly Justice on Facebook.

Located at 6943 Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, French Market is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Werner’s Fine Sausages (Mission)

As arguably one of the best meat and deli shops in the area, Werner’s Fine Sausages in downtown Mission most certainly makes the list. Come here for all things fresh and delicious. That includes their sandwiches.

“Their deli sandwiches are awesome,” said Post reader Darlynn McDaniels of Lenexa. “Try the pastrami and cheese on Pumpernickel. We go in on Saturday’s and they cook up sausages on the grill out front.”

Post reader Jenna Zakrajsek on Instagram also recommended ordering the Italian sandwich, if that’s more your thing.

Located at 5736 Johnson Drive in Mission, Werner’s Fine Sausages is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fritz’s Meats & Superior Sausage (Leawood)

We would be remiss to leave out this award-winning meat shop along State Line Road in Leawood.

Fritz’s Meats & Superior Sausage is best known for its smoked hams and turkeys. But they also make some fantastic sandwiches.

“One of my and my husband’s fave sandwiches in JoCo, hands down, is the Bette Rogers from Fritz’s Meats in Leawood,” said Post reader Allison Domingues. “BBQ brisket, ham, bacon, artichokes, mayo, spicy mustard, and roasted red pepper. PERFECTION!! And it’s big enough for two people to easily share.”

Located at 10326 State Line Road in Leawood, Fritz’s Meats & Superior Sausage is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.