Your daily planner: Thursday, April 21

Hello there, reader! It’s Alexis with a look at what’s happening on this Thursday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌦 High: 77. Low: 65. Expect partly cloudy skies and areas of fog this morning followed by a chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.

Diversions

The KCRep Gala is tonight at 6 p.m. at Hotel Kansas City. Tickets are available to join in person for cocktails and performances, and anyone who donates $25 or more will receive a link to join virtually. Learn more.

this afternoon as the Royals look for a sweep of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. You can get tickets here. Live music options in Kansas City, Mo. this evening include Paul Cauthen at Knuckleheads Saloon, Alan Doyle at Madrid Theatre and more. Get ticketing information.

Public Agenda

Overland Park’s Infrastructure Advisory Group will meet at Matt Ross Community Center at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear reports on stormwater management. Read more.

Noteworthy