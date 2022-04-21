Your daily planner: Thursday, April 21

Hello there, reader! It’s Alexis with a look at what’s happening on this Thursday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌦 High: 77. Low: 65. Expect partly cloudy skies and areas of fog this morning followed by a chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.
Diversions
- The KCRep Gala is tonight at 6 p.m. at Hotel Kansas City. Tickets are available to join in person for cocktails and performances, and anyone who donates $25 or more will receive a link to join virtually. Learn more.
- Play some hooky by going to “School Day at the K” this afternoon as the Royals look for a sweep of the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. You can get tickets here.
- Live music options in Kansas City, Mo. this evening include Paul Cauthen at Knuckleheads Saloon, Alan Doyle at Madrid Theatre and more. Get ticketing information.
Public Agenda
- Overland Park’s Infrastructure Advisory Group will meet at Matt Ross Community Center at 6:30 p.m. The board will hear reports on stormwater management. Read more.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will discuss a proposal to take over day-to-day management of the county’s transit service from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. See the agenda.
Noteworthy
- Dawna Kellogg, formerly Dawna Brandt, has pleaded guilty after federal prosecutors charged her with embezzling more than $1 million from the Johnson County District Court. Kellogg, who worked in the county court clerk’s office from 2007 to 2017, will be sentenced in August. [FOX4]
- Bardia Behravesh, an associate dean of graduate medical education at the University of Kansas Medical Center, is being investigated on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sharing it on the internet. Court records indicate that Behravesh has so far not been charged with a crime. [Kansas City Star]
- Dr. Brian Huff will take over as the Gardner Edgerton school district’s new superintendent beginning July 1. Huff has held a number of positions in education, and has spent the last 15 years with the Raytown School District in Missouri. [KSHB]
