These 5 Shawnee Mission elementary schools are getting new principals next year

Five Shawnee Mission Elementary schools will see administrative changes this upcoming school year.

Which schools: Apache, Arrowhead, Highlands, John Diemer and Rising Star will all welcome new principals for the 2022-23 school year, according to human resources records approved by the SMSD school board.

The new principals: Here is a breakdown of all the new principals and their respective schools.

Holly Mosimann, formerly a substitute administrator in Blue Valley, will be Apache Innovative School’s new principal. She has more than a decade’s worth of experience in education, dating back to 2008 as a mathematics teacher for the Plano Independent School District in Texas, according to information sent to parents from the district.

Rob Shackelford, current principal at John Diemer, is moving to Arrowhead.

Laura LaHue will be Highlands’ new principal. She has a master’s degree in education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, according to a LinkedIn profile, and has been an assistant principal in Blue Valley for at least two years.

Britt Pumphrey, current principal at Apache Innovative School, is moving to John Diemer. Pumphrey is finishing up his sixth year at Apache.

Jessica Risinger, currently an administrative intern with the district, will be the new principal at Rising Star. She has three degrees including a master’s of science in educational leadership from Kansas State University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Outgoing admin: In addition to Shackelford and Pumphrey, who are moving schools, three other schools’ principals will be leaving the district entirely at the end of the current school year. They include:

Stephen Wyly, who is resigning from his principal position at Arrowhead,

Lea Ann Combs, who is retiring from Highlands after seven years as principal and decades-long career in Shawnee Mission,

and Tammara De La Rosa, who is resigning from her principal position at Rising Star.

What’s next: The outgoing principals will lead each school through the end of the current school year.

Their official last day is June 30. All the new principals will officially start in their new roles on July 1.