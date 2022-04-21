Rep. Sharice Davids moves Overland Park district office to Corporate Woods

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids has recently moved her Overland Park District Office to a new location.

Where exactly: Relocated from 79th Street, the new space can be found at 9200 Indian Creek Parkway in the large office park known as Corporate Woods.

The details: With the help of Mayor Curt Skoog and the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, Davids and her staff celebrated the office opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony in February.

The purpose of the space is to help residents who are having issues with the federal government, such as backlogged veterans’ benefits, Social Security and Medicare issues, stalled tax refunds and passport issues.

According to Davids, since taking office, she has closed over 3,000 constituent cases and returned more than $6.2 million to residents in the form of overdue tax returns, earned benefits and more.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on the weekends.

Davids also has an office in Kansas City, Kansas at 753 State Avenue, Suite 460, which she opened in 2019 as the first Congressional office in Wyandotte County since 2010.

Key quote: “I’m excited to welcome folks to our new office in Overland Park and to continue our strong community outreach and connection across the Third District,” Davids said. “Our team continues to be available through virtual office hours, by phone, and by email to help Kansans navigate the federal government. We are here to serve every person in every corner of our community.”