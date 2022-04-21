No Solutions, new studio in Lenexa, offers space for creators and aspiring podcasters

Creative types in the Johnson County area have a new resource with the launch of a new media production studio in Lenexa that’s available to rent.

Who’s behind it? Headed up by cousins Esai Moreno and Marcos Garcia, No Solutions Productions debuted in late March at 11242 Strang Line Road.

The studio offers a suite of audiovisual and podcast equipment, green screens, studio space and other tools for individual makers and producers to rent and use.

Moreno and Garcia also offer photography and videography services for small businesses, and, starting in May, will offer free professional headshots on customers’ birthdays.

Key quote: “It’s not us taking any ownership of anybody else’s creative work; it’s literally just providing a space that they can come in and be creative,” Moreno said. “I want people to be able to just come in and use our stuff and have me and my team here to be able to help with any questions or any ideas they might have. We are here to help other people bring their creative minds to video or pictures or audio stuff, whatever they need.”

How it started: Moreno said a podcast he and Garcia launched a couple of years ago eventually inspired them to build a business that could help other creatives like themselves get off the ground.

He credits his sister, Maria Moreno, and local investment club Tamic LLC for helping them launch the business.

“We got good feedback on all of our camera angles and just the setup in general, so we figured that we could help other people,” Moreno said. “There’s a lot of people that do podcasts around Kansas City, but not all of them do it to a high quality. So we want to help people’s quality improve, and that allows them to improve and eventually they could start making more money.”

