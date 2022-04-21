Johnson County flowers are blooming — Here’s what to watch for in your home gardens

April showers (not to mention a bit of freezing rain) should, indeed, yield May flowers.

Yes, it’s been a chilly spring in Johnson County so far, but perennially blooming plants, trees and flowers have still managed to make their annual entrance, bursting forth with a bit of color already.

Here’s what’s been popping up in and around Johnson County so far and what residents can expect to see in just a few short weeks, according to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension master gardener office.

What’s already in bloom: It’s been a good spring so far for Redbuds and Bradford Pear trees, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Bradford pears are distinctive with their white flowers and fragrant aroma, but the county’s extension office calls them a “menace,” categorizing them as invasive weeds that choke out native vegetation.

Problem is, they’re everywhere (as your eyes and nose may have noticed). It’s gotten so bad, Johnson County is actually incentivizing homeowners to destroy their Bradford pears.

On a lighter (and more colorful) note, flowers like tulips and daffodils — two perennials that herald the start of spring for many — are also in bloom right now in Johnson County.

Other types of flowers, such as hostas and peonies, aren’t quite blooming yet but are in the early stages of forming buds, so if you have those varieties, be on the lookout.

What’s coming: In May, Johnson County can expect to see the blooming of more spring shrubs, such as lilacs.

Flowers like irises and peonies will start to fully bloom in May, as well. Peonies generally reach full bloom by Memorial Day, the county extension office says.

Roses also begin to pop up in May, continuing into early June.

Once the first week of May passes, Ii’s also safer to start planting marigolds and petunias.

How to guard against cold: The possibility of an early morning frost can continue until early May, so potted plants that are more suited for heat shouldn’t be put outside until then.

Residents might hold off on planting warm-weather flowers like petunias or vegetables — like peppers and tomatoes — until it gets warmer.

Cold-weather flowers like pansies and daylillies will have a better chance of withstanding the last of April’s colder temps.

Sensitive flowers and fruit can also be protected by bed spreads of blankets in extreme cases.

For more tips: For more information about spring gardening, reach out to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension master gardening hotline at 913-715-7050 or garden.help@jocogov.org.