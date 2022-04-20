Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 20

Good morning! Lucie here with your rundown of another Wednesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 67. Low: 48. Get ready for a potentially wet one. There’s a 70% chance for thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with continuing rain and possibly more thunderstorms later tonight after 10 p.m.

Diversions

As part of Johnson County’s SevenDays event , staff and members of the Jewish Community Center will take part in a walk from the JCC to Village Shalom in honor of the victims of shootings that took place there. The walk will start at 12 p.m. at the Theatre entrance of the JCC, at 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.

Public Agenda

Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the committee will consider another iteration of a proposed tax abatement for the next phase of development at CityPlace.

Mission’s City Council also meets a t 7 p.m. tonight. The council will consider a special use permit and final plat for the Bickford assisted living facility at Mission Springs.

Noteworthy