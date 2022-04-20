Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 20

Good morning! Lucie here with your rundown of another Wednesday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 67. Low: 48. Get ready for a potentially wet one. There’s a 70% chance for thunderstorms before 1 p.m., with continuing rain and possibly more thunderstorms later tonight after 10 p.m.
Diversions
- As part of Johnson County’s SevenDays event, staff and members of the Jewish Community Center will take part in a walk from the JCC to Village Shalom in honor of the victims of shootings that took place there. The walk will start at 12 p.m. at the Theatre entrance of the JCC, at 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park.
Public Agenda
- Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. Among other items, the committee will consider another iteration of a proposed tax abatement for the next phase of development at CityPlace.
- Mission’s City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The council will consider a special use permit and final plat for the Bickford assisted living facility at Mission Springs.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it will increase patrols Wednesday to be on alert for impaired drivers. It’s part of a larger effort in partnershpi with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to discourage drug-impaired driving on 4/20, a date often associated with smoking marijuana.
- Grammy’s Walls of Clay, a pottery studio in Shawnee, has permanently closed its doors. It’s unclear when exactly the studio shut down and the owner has not responded to the Post. We reported last year that the studio, 12311 Johnson Drive, had been struggling to keep its doors open due to the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Earth First club hosted a tree sale on April 15. The group plans an Earth-related community service event each year, and the tree sale resulted in more than 100 new planted redbuds, red oaks and red maples in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.