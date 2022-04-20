Convicted payday loan tycoon Scott Tucker’s Leawood mansion going up for auction

Federal authorities are conducting an auction this Thursday, April 21, of the Leawood home of convicted payday lending tycoon Scott Tucker.

Why it matters: It’s the latest attempt by the feds to recoup a fraction of the ill-gotten gains Tucker amassed running various online payday lending businesses.

Tucker was sentenced in 2018 to 16 years in prison. His modernist Leawood mansion was spotlighted in the Netflix documentary “Dirty Money,” which featured Tucker’s story in an episode of its first season.

The background: Tucker was convicted on 14 counts, including wire fraud and money laundering, for his involvement in a $3.5 billion online payday lending scheme.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, from 1997 until 2013, Tucker made small, short-term, high-interest, unsecured loans, commonly referred to as “payday loans,” through the internet.

His businesses charged as many as 4.5 million people with predatory loans that had illegally high interest rates of 700 percent and higher.

The details: This week’s auction will be taking place online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A Justice Department flyer says the starting bid has been set at $420,000 and a $100,000 deposit will be required.

Located at 2405 W. 114th St. in Leawood, the home is in the Hallbrook Farms subdivision with golf course views.

The property: Built in 2003 on 42,000 square feet of land, the 4,500-square-foot mansion has 4 bedrooms, 4.2 baths, a kitchen with a breakfast area, a great room and office, two fireplaces, a terrace, a second floor loft and an attached four-car garage, according to the flyer.

There is also a 4,200-square-foot walk-out basement that includes a media room, an office, an exercise room, a game room with a wet bar, a patio and an additional four-car garage.

An episode during season one of Netflix’s “Dirty Money” showcased views of the property as Tucker sat for an interview inside the home.

Netflix teased the episode as a look “behind the lavish lifestyle of … Scott Tucker” and his “secretive lending empire built on tribal perks and profits from poor customers.”

Seized: The Internal Revenue Service seized Tucker’s property in March 2019 in an efforts to regain some of the billions of dollars customers were defrauded by his payday loan business.

In June 2019, more than 1,000 people visited the Leawood home to buy $85,626 worth of Tucker’s possession at an estate sale.