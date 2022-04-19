Your daily planner: Tuesday, April 19

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 19, in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 56 Low: 47. A mostly sunny day, though there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms likely overnight into Wednesday.

Diversions

Take a trip to Lawrence to see Pinegrove perform at the Granada Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here.

Agenda

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss preliminary plans for two major developments, Wheatley Pointe West and Timber Rock Senior Living.

Noteworthy

A couple more items of note from the area: