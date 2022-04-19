Your daily planner: Tuesday, April 19

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 19, in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 56 Low: 47. A mostly sunny day, though there is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thunderstorms likely overnight into Wednesday.
Diversions
- Take a trip to Lawrence to see Pinegrove perform at the Granada Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here.
- Catch Moonchild on the Starfruit tour 2022 at recordBar in Kansas City, Missouri, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased online here.
- The Royals are back in action at Kauffman Stadium tonight, starting a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m. Look for tickets here.
Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will discuss preliminary plans for two major developments, Wheatley Pointe West and Timber Rock Senior Living.
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- The mother of Jamal Thomas Pratt, a 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Mission last week, is honoring him through a musical opportunity for kids. Music served Pratt as an outlet, his mother Caroline said, and she wants to help other kids find music, too. [Fox 4]
- Prairie Village’s large item pick-up kicks off on April 23 with all homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street. Details on the program can be found online here. This year, residents can also recycle mattresses and box springs through a pilot program with Sleepyhead Beds. Collection for these items occurs the day before a resident’s scheduled large item pick-up day. Residents who plan to set out a mattress or box spring need to notify the city through this online form, which also helps determine if the items will be reused or taken apart for its materials to be recycled.
- The Olathe City Council is considering an ordinance to create a common alcohol consumption area. This would allow residents to drink alcohol on public property in two identified areas — as long as it is purchased at authorized city events. The city council will consider the ordinance at its April 19 meeting. [Fox 4]
- Lenexa native Joel Steyer, a Kansas State University doctoral candidate in genetics, received a $1,000 Saracheck Scientific Travel Award. Steyers is researching the fungus Aspergillus nidulans to find a way to “support development of anti-fungal treatments,” according to a press release.
