Sundance Shawnee apartment project moves forward over neighbor opposition

After more than three hours of deliberation and hearing from neighboring homeowners who oppose the project, the Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday advanced plans for the Sundance Shawnee apartment development.

The plan now goes before the city council.

Where exactly: Located on about 20 acres at 20747 Johnson Drive, on the southwest corner of Woodland Drive, Sundance Shawnee proposes building 239 multi-family dwelling units in 18 two-story apartment buildings.

Heading up the project is Minnesota-based Timberland Partners, with local representation from Shawnee developer Kevin Tubbesing. The property is under current ownership by Randy and Mary Sheridan.

Bordering the project are mostly single-family homes, including those to the immediate west in the Lakepointe subdivision.

Project details: Sundance Shawnee will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom buildings, with rent starting at about $1,500 a month.

The development comes with several amenities, including:

a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with community room and full kitchen, game room, fitness center and yoga studio

a patio space with pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, fire pit, covered seating and fireplace with television

a dog park and dog spa

a bike repair room

attached garage parking

and three storm shelters

Here’s a site layout:

The vote: The Shawnee Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a preliminary development plan for Sundance Shawnee and rezoning the site from residential estates to planned unit development mixed residential.

Newly seated Commissioner Bill Holick abstained, citing a conflict of interest as a neighboring homeowner. Commissioners Carrie Bingham, Carol Norman and Leo Nunnink were absent.

Opposition: The developer tabled the project twice, in February and March, to address concerns from neighboring homeowners and make some accommodations, such as moving buildings, removing units and adjusting the grading, landscaping and other barriers to shield view of the apartments from their single-family homes and also block access to a private lake nearby.

Nonetheless, residents have formed a Facebook group in opposition to the project.

Several neighboring homeowners in attendance Monday night spoke against the project. Most of their concerns related to traffic congestion, potential crime increases, impact on the USD 232 school system, storm drainage and the notion that apartments simply don’t fit into the character of the neighborhood.

Key quote from developer Kevin Tubbesing: “Apartment buildings themselves have become increasingly sophisticated to accommodate quality-seeking lifestyle renters, and that’s exactly what we’re going to see here.”

Key quote from commissioner Kathy Peterson: “I find myself at a juncture, I guess. Property rights are property rights, and they’re held by the owner. Do I wish this property was going to stay that beautiful house and that lawn that I don’t have to mow? Yeah. That’s not my choice; my choice, and our choice here is actually very narrow. Does it fit the guidelines? Does it fit the comprehensive plan? We are not afforded wishes and assumptions sometimes.”

Key quote from neighbor Kendall Herman: “I’m going to ask you to vote no on this, if not pause, and answer some of the questions that were addressed here tonight. I really feel like this is a beautiful, precious piece of land, and it should be preserved, and it should be used for something that is special, and something that will make the future valuable for Shawnee.”

Next steps: The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider this item May 9.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city’s website. Discussion begins at 31:29.