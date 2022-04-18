Your daily planner: Monday, April 18

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌥 High: 54, Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. It will be windy at times with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Agenda
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. Among the agenda items is review of a proposal for Sundance Shawnee, a multi-family project at 20747 Johnson Drive. The project was tabled last month.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss modifying the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan for the remainder of this school year.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other items, the council will discuss awarding contracts for two residential street improvement projects on Elledge Drive and Buena Vista.
Noteworthy
- Gov. Laura Kelly has signed into law new maps for the State Legislature and Kansas Board of Education districts. The state Supreme Court has the final say on the maps and will have 45 days to make a decision. [KSHB]
- Johnson County is hosting an electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, April 18, at the Kiewit headquarters at 8900 Renner Blvd. in Lenexa. [Fox 4]
- One Olathe barber has retired after 51 years on the job. Dick Priest’s last day cutting hair was March 30. [The Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.