Your daily planner: Monday, April 18

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌥 High: 54, Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. It will be windy at times with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Agenda

The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. Among the agenda items is review of a proposal for Sundance Shawnee, a multi-family project at 20747 Johnson Drive. The project was tabled last month.

meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. Among the agenda items is review of a proposal for Sundance Shawnee, a multi-family project at 20747 Johnson Drive. The project was tabled last month. The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss modifying the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan for the remainder of this school year.

will hold a special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss modifying the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan for the remainder of this school year. The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other items, the council will discuss awarding contracts for two residential street improvement projects on Elledge Drive and Buena Vista.

Noteworthy