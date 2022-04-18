Updates from Johnson County Community College: Turning educational dreams into realities

At JCCC, we place an emphasis on providing a well-rounded education and a complete college experience for our students. In fact, an independent student satisfaction survey shows 86% of responding JCCC students said if they had to do it over, they would enroll at JCCC again. Recently, we went to social media to ask our followers where their JCCC experience has taken them:

JCCC has taken me one step closer to the future that I dream of. Thank you JCCC for giving a non-traditional student like me a second chance! – Jacqui W.

JCCC has led me to a double major in math and computer science at UMKC. JCCC is the best! – Adriana C.

JCCC has taken me on a trip to Italy through the Hospitality program. – Courtney S.

JCCC led me to a legal degree, political candidacy and a position as Vice President of Government Affairs. – Rashard Y.

I was at JCCC for three years and loved my time there. I am currently attending ESU. – Malorie R.

JCCC was the steppingstone to a Bachelor of Communication and a Master of Public Administration! – Angela M.

JCCC has taken me to the social work program as an Honors student at KU Edwards! – Jocelyn

I wouldn’t be where I am today without my time at JCCC. Missing it every day. – Michael L.

JCCC has brought me closer to my dream of being a teacher, improving my writing and making new friends. – Connor B.

JCCC has taken me from the trades industry to an engineering career, and even gave me a fiancé! – Braeden A.

I was able to graduate with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering thanks to my start at JCCC. – Alex A.

