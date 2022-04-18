13 Shawnee Mission students named 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists

There are 13 Shawnee Mission high school seniors who are 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists.
Who they are: The 13 students are spread across four schools. Below are their names, as outlined in a district press release.
- Kurt Cronenwett, Shawnee Mission East
- Sam Huntley, SM East
- Kenneth McCullough, SM East
- Emily Moseley, SM East
- Ibrahim Sufi, SM East
- Andrew Ward, SM East
- Lincoln Bartlet, Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Nathaniel Hollman, SM Northwest
- Alexa Magstadt, SM Northwest
- Megan Bogner, Shawnee Mission South
- Clint McKenzie, SM South
- Benjamin Phillips, Shawnee Mission West
- Tyler VanDeventer, SM West
The scholarship program: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation awards three types of scholarships to finalists each year according to its website.
That includes a $2,500 National Merit scholarship, corporate-sponsored scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships. There are also special scholarships awarded to students who aren’t finalists, but meet criteria for corporate-sponsored scholarships.
Qualifications: The initial screening happened in 2020 when students took the preliminary SAT — a test taken by more than a million students nationwide take annually.
NMSC selects 50,000 of the highest scoring students to be semi-finalists.
Students who meet academic requirements, complete an application, write an essay and are endorsed by a school official go on to become finalists.
What’s next: These finalists are now competing for NMSC awards to be offered this spring, totaling nearly $30 million. About half of all finalists win a scholarship, according to NMSC frequently asked questions.
