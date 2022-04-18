  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

13 Shawnee Mission students named 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists

Thirteen Shawnee Mission students have been named 2022 National Merit finalists, with a chance to win $2,500 scholarships. File photo.

There are 13 Shawnee Mission high school seniors who are 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists.

Who they are: The 13 students are spread across four schools. Below are their names, as outlined in a district press release.

  • Kurt Cronenwett, Shawnee Mission East
  • Sam Huntley, SM East
  • Kenneth McCullough, SM East
  • Emily Moseley, SM East
  • Ibrahim Sufi, SM East
  • Andrew Ward, SM East
  • Lincoln Bartlet, Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • Nathaniel Hollman, SM Northwest
  • Alexa Magstadt, SM Northwest
  • Megan Bogner, Shawnee Mission South
  • Clint McKenzie, SM South
  • Benjamin Phillips, Shawnee Mission West
  • Tyler VanDeventer, SM West

The scholarship program: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation awards three types of scholarships to finalists each year according to its website.

That includes a $2,500 National Merit scholarship, corporate-sponsored scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships. There are also special scholarships awarded to students who aren’t finalists, but meet criteria for corporate-sponsored scholarships.

Qualifications: The initial screening happened in 2020 when students took the preliminary SAT — a test taken by more than a million students nationwide take annually.

NMSC selects 50,000 of the highest scoring students to be semi-finalists.

Students who meet academic requirements, complete an application, write an essay and are endorsed by a school official go on to become finalists.

What’s next: These finalists are now competing for NMSC awards to be offered this spring, totaling nearly $30 million. About half of all finalists win a scholarship, according to NMSC frequently asked questions.

