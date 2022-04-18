13 Shawnee Mission students named 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists

There are 13 Shawnee Mission high school seniors who are 2022 National Merit scholarship finalists.

Who they are: The 13 students are spread across four schools. Below are their names, as outlined in a district press release.

Kurt Cronenwett, Shawnee Mission East

Sam Huntley, SM East

Kenneth McCullough, SM East

Emily Moseley, SM East

Ibrahim Sufi, SM East

Andrew Ward, SM East

Lincoln Bartlet, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Nathaniel Hollman, SM Northwest

Alexa Magstadt, SM Northwest

Megan Bogner, Shawnee Mission South

Clint McKenzie, SM South

Benjamin Phillips, Shawnee Mission West

Tyler VanDeventer, SM West

The scholarship program: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation awards three types of scholarships to finalists each year according to its website.

That includes a $2,500 National Merit scholarship, corporate-sponsored scholarships and college-sponsored scholarships. There are also special scholarships awarded to students who aren’t finalists, but meet criteria for corporate-sponsored scholarships.

Qualifications: The initial screening happened in 2020 when students took the preliminary SAT — a test taken by more than a million students nationwide take annually.

NMSC selects 50,000 of the highest scoring students to be semi-finalists.

Students who meet academic requirements, complete an application, write an essay and are endorsed by a school official go on to become finalists.

What’s next: These finalists are now competing for NMSC awards to be offered this spring, totaling nearly $30 million. About half of all finalists win a scholarship, according to NMSC frequently asked questions.