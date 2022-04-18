Pretzel Boy’s in Overland Park celebrates 5th anniversary

This past weekend was a win for pretzel lovers in Johnson County as Pretzel Boy’s in Overland Park celebrated its five-year anniversary.

The celebration: This past Saturday, April 16, the shop honored the milestone by offering one free, made-from-scratch soft pretzel to each of its customers who came through the door.

History: Located at 9559 Nall Avenue in Overland Park, Pretzel Boy’s was first opened by Dan Wikiera and his wife, Andrea, in April 2017.

Wikiera got his start in the food industry by working at Waldo Pizza in Kansas City, Missouri.

He worked there for seven years before setting out to start his own business and find a new concept he could bring to the Kansas City area.

After being introduced by his wife to the original Pretzel Boy’s location in St. Louis, Wikiera worked out a deal with owners Matt, Tim and Jamie Garvey to open a location in Overland Park.

“Although KC is spoiled for great food options, Dan couldn’t help believing we needed a pretzel place to call our own,” the company wrote on its website.

Community support: Wikiera took to Facebook late last week to announce the shop’s noteworthy anniversary.

“So happy for you both! Best pretzels!” Danielle Jodts wrote on the Facebook post, while Cindy Craig, a St. Louis native, wrote “Congrats! A little taste of home practically next door.”

The food: All of the shop’s pretzels are made from scratch and hand-twisted.

In addition to the traditional pretzels, the company also serves pretzel nuggets and custom shaped pretzels that can feed 8 to 10 people.

Customers can also get made-from-scratch cheese dips, including American, cheddar and jalapeno, to go along with their pretzels.

Pretzel Boy’s also has pretzel wrapped sausages, with the meat from Fritz’s Smoked Meats and Superior Sausage Co.

Key quote: “Like the original Pretzel Boy’s in St. Louis, we’re a family-owned and operated business,” Wikiera said. “We’re proud to work with other local businesses to provide Kansas City a delicious, affordable snack.”