Johnson County looking to move hazardous waste disposal site to Overland Park

Johnson County residents may soon have to go to a different spot to dispose of hazardous household waste, like old paint and lawnmower gas.

At this month’s meeting, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a special use permit that would allow a new state-run household hazardous waste facility to be built at 11231 Mastin Street, on the site of a former car wash.

The new facility would replace Johnson County’s current hazardous waste disposal facility off Jim Bills Road in Mission.

Why it’s moving: Assistant county manager told the planning commission that the current hazardous waste disposal site at 5901 Jim Bills Road, in an industrial area just off Interstate 35 in far northern Johnson County, is being displaced due to construction at the nearby Myron K. Nelson Wastewater Treatment Plant.

He estimated the Overland Park facility would open in July of 2023. It will be run by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“The improvements that we intend to make to the property, as you can see in the application, will upgrade the appearance and we think will make it much more aesthetically appealing,” he said.

Community opposition: Vito Barbieri, who operates a business property on Mastin Street, told the commission he and other property owners near the site oppose the new facility in south Overland Park.

He cited traffic concerns as one of the reasons, saying traffic would be “horrendous” as a result. He also said the advertising of hazardous waste would potentially impact the image of the area and deter customers.

“I’ve talked to all the property owners and they are all in agreement,” Barbieri said. “Advertising hazardous waste will not be of any benefit to us and will not bring customers to any of our businesses.”

What’s next: The commission mainly approved of the relocation and deemed the recycling site an appropriate use for that property. It passed on a 9 to 1 vote.

It will go before the City Council for final approval on May 9.

The site will also undergo a number of improvements before the facility opens. Some of them include pavement work, construction of a new fence and a new gate across the entry driveway.