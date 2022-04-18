Capitol Update: Sen. Kellie Warren applauds passage of bills on taxes, immigration

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide all Shawnee Mission area legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Republican Sen. Kellie Warren of Senate District 11, which covers parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton and Republican Reps. Chris Croft and Charlotte Esau were also offered the chance to submit columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

On Monday, April 25, the Kansas Legislature will return for our veto-session wrap-up. Several key issues remain to be acted on, however.

Below is a summary of key actions which the Legislature has already finalized.

Constitutional Amendments

I strongly supported both constitutional amendments, which made it through the Senate Judiciary Committee, which I am honored to chair, and they then successfully passed out of the Senate.

The first, HCR 5014, provides for legislative oversight of rules and regulations adopted by executive branch agencies.

The legislature is the policymaking body, while the bureaucracy administers those policies through reasonable rules and regulations. Unfortunately, there have been cases where those agencies have crossed the line into making law.

If adopted by the voters this November, this amendment would allow the legislature to overturn those rules and regulations with a majority vote, restoring power to your elected representatives who you can hold accountable at the ballot box. Having passed both chambers, it will be on your ballot this November.

The second, HCR 5022, would guarantee that in every county which presently has an elected sheriff, the office of sheriff would remain an elected position, rather than an appointed position. Being elected rather than appointed means the sheriff is directly accountable to the community he or she serves.

You might recall that a Johnson County commissioner remarked she would like to do away with an elected sheriff, which sparked a movement among law enforcement in favor of this constitutional amendment. It has passed both chambers easily, but still most have one more vote in the House before being placed on your ballot this November.

Each proposed amendment will become law if at least 50% of Kansans who vote on each amendment votes YES on the amendment in November.

Reducing Taxes

The Legislature led the way in adopting a package of targeted tax reductions that, among the 25 provisions in the tax bill, will reduce your property taxes, provide a tax credit for teachers to help teachers who purchase supplies, excludes delivery charges from sales taxes and provides tax credits for certain industries in Kansas.

Governor Kelly signed that tax relief bill.

I know many of you are asking about the state’s food sales tax reduction. We are very close to getting that accomplished.

The current bill would reduce the food sales tax, currently at 6.5% to 4% in January 2023, 2% in January 2024 and finally to 0% in January 2025. It is important to remember that this only impacts the state’s portion of your food sales tax – any local taxes, usually amounting to around 3% — will still remain unless your local governments choose to reduce it.

I support both bills — the one the governor signed and the proposed state food sales tax reduction — particularly in this era of high inflation. Families need tax relief!

Saying No to Sanctuary Cities

The rule of law is very important to Kansans, so when the Unified Government in Wyandotte County passed an ordinance creating a sanctuary city, Republicans took swift action to undo that at the request of our Kansas Attorney General.

The bill simply makes it illegal for any city to limit or restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws. This includes prohibiting the enactment of an ordinance that would prevent a law enforcement officer or office from cooperating with federal authorities to collect and exchange information about one’s immigration status. It passed both chambers and was signed into law by the governor.

I, along with the Attorney General, provided testimony in support of this legislation, and I voted YES. You can read it in full here.

Thank you for your attention.