Capitol Update: Rep. Stephanie Clayton still has hope for food sales tax cut, school funding

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide all Shawnee Mission area legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton of House District 19, which covers parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

Republican Reps. Chris Croft and Charlotte Esau, along with Republican Sen. Kellie Warren were also offered the chance to submit columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

The Kansas Legislature will resume our legislative session on Monday, April 25, and, as with all of our wrap-up sessions, there are a number of loose ends yet to be tied up.

The largest of these issues include the food sales tax, sports wagering and school funding.

I have hopes that we will still fully eliminate the food sales tax this year, although the issue has run into unfortunate opposition by politicians who want Kansans to be satisfied with a miniscule tax cut that will make virtually no difference in our grocery bills.

This opposition to meaningful savings is borne out of a desire to hit innocent Kansans in their pocketbooks in order to block an opponent from a political victory, which is sorely disappointing, and perhaps one of the many reasons why folks are so disappointed in the political games in Topeka.

Meanwhile, SB 84, or the Sports Wagering Act, has finally passed the House after several years of attempts. A last-minute provision was added in that would designate a significant portion of the annual revenue generated by sports wagering for an “Attracting professional sports teams to Kansas fund”, which would be around $10 million, annually, at most. This fund would be overseen by the State Finance Council.

Although I would have preferred that this type of economic development incentive be under the authority of our Commerce Department, I do trust the current State Finance Council to make wise decisions, and I supported the bill. The bill awaits Senate approval.

School funding has unfortunately been politicized, as the budget appropriations have been coupled with poor policy.

As the negotiations on school funding continue, it is my hope that the policy provisions are removed from the funding. Coupling bad policy with good funding is like putting ketchup on a steak, which, of course, no self-respecting Kansan would ever do.

In addition, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed seven bills:

SB 160, barring transgender females from participating in sports

SB 58, dubbed a “parents’ bill of rights”

SB 493, prohibiting cities from regulating plastic bags and containers

SB 161, exempting personal package delivery devices from motor vehicle regulations

SB 199, providing for short-term, limited duration health insurance plans

HB 2448, raising eligibility limits for federal food stamp benefits

SB 286, extending health care providers’ immunity from civil liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All seven of these vetoes can be overridden, because there is a Republican supermajority. If you disagree with the content of these seven bills, and other bills like them, I strongly urge you to exercise your right to change the legislative makeup at the ballot box this November.

Remember, this government is funded by you, the taxpayers, and belongs to you. The opportunity to create change is in your hands. Please remember to vote in the primary on August 2nd and the general election on November 8th.

I work for you! You can email me at stephanie.clayton@house.ks.gov, find me on Facebook, visit my website at www.clayton4ks.com, or follow me on twitter @sscjocoks, where I live-tweet all of my votes.