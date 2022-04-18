Capitol Update: Rep. Charlotte Esau foresees debates over key issues in upcoming veto session

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide all Shawnee Mission area legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Republican Rep. Cindy Holscher of House District 14, which covers parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Shawnee.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton, Republican Rep. Chris Croft and Republican Sen. Kellie Warren were also offered the chance to submit columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

The morning was clear, wispy clouds casting pink touches to the pale blue sky. It wasn’t too hot or too cold and the light breeze felt good.

A “Chamber of Commerce” morning is what comes to my mind, a phrase I picked up from my mother describing perfect weather days that are just right for promoting your community, and it was the same across the country that almost autumn day. But before the morning is complete, everything changes. The beautiful day seems to mock a new reality: everything changed in a matter of minutes as news came that our world wasn’t as it appeared when the day dawned.

Most reading this can recall the day I’m describing, but the truth is we all face many moments like that in life. Some of them impact the whole world, others just our personal world.

We can think back to before and wonder what if evil hadn’t taken over planes, or I hadn’t received news of a family tragedy, or my boss hadn’t sent that email saying we are letting you go. Abruptly, our neatly ordered life is tossed upside down and we scramble to create a new normal in the days that follow.

For many, the last two years have been a never-ending series of changes caused by an unseen enemy that our whole world has struggled to know best how to defeat. We wonder if we’ve finally reached a new normal, or will things ever be the same as they were before?

Two thousand years ago, a group of followers of a man from Galilee experienced a week with tremendous highs and celebrations followed by what seemed like the end. Their leader had been crucified on a cross, dead and buried in a tomb. I can’t even imagine how upside down their world seemed to be… and then in a moment it changed again. The tomb was empty and Jesus was alive again! Their world – and ours – would never be the same.

However, it’s not enough that He came, died, and rose again; we must accept that pardon from our sin in order to receive it. As I write this on the Monday after Easter, I can’t help but be amazed at how that little band of disciples went on to change the world because their Savior and mine had changed them forever.

As a Legislature, we’ve also struggled to find how to best respond to things outside our control, how to protect freedom and provide protection. Where is the right balance?

We’ve found statutes that weren’t written for this being used in unexpected ways, and not everyone agrees that we’ve found the right balance yet as we’ve worked to pass corrective legislation. I could fill multiple newsletters just debating the pros and cons of how we’ve addressed – or not addressed – those concerns.

I’m sure when the Legislature comes back in late April [for the veto session], we’ll still be facing some of those issues along with the usual tax and budget decisions we must make this time of year.

While we’ve passed some good bills and seen some of them signed, others are stuck in limbo or have been vetoed. I hope by the time we adjourn in a few weeks that overall we will have passed good tax bills that help everyone, especially our seniors living on fixed incomes. If you are wondering just what we have done, I encourage you to read more here.

Two bills that come to my mind as I skim over the long list are the bill that brought our ABLE Act, passed several years ago, into compliance with new federal rules, making a good program better and the years-long-debated APRN bill, which brings Kansas into alignment with many other states in allowing them a full scope of practice within their training. I am pleased both were signed by the governor.

Of course, redistricting is also a big one. We shall see if what has passed is the final version for new federal and state legislative districts. Many of us now have new constituents to meet and old ones to hand off to others.

The district I represent is changing. The northern half will be in another district, and the southern half will expand a little to the west and south. Our area has grown tremendously, so the district had to lose a lot of population to remain balanced with the others.

I am excited about the challenges we have ahead in the upcoming final days of this year’s legislative session and look forward to seeing many old and new faces at your door over the summer and fall as I am running for re-election for the Kansas House, hoping to be able to once again be honored to continuing working to keep Kansas the best place to live!