5 to Try: What are the best sandwiches in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥪

It’s a grab-and-go kind of week here at the Post’s “5 to Try.”

That’s because we’re looking for good sandwiches in and around Johnson County.

And we want to be be as broad as possible here, because we know basically anything slapped between two pieces of bread can make a delicious sandwich.

From good ol’ fashioned favorites like hot ham and cheese, clubs, Reubens and tuna salad, to things like breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken biscuits and the region’s cornucopia of barbecue-based offerings. There have to be some good meatless options out there, too.

So, lay it on us.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

