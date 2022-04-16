Your Community: Celebrating Earth Day with Kate Messner

Celebrate Earth Day early with Johnson County Library. On Thursday, April 21, nature writer and New York Times bestselling author Kate Messner will share the research and writing process behind her award-winning picture books “Over and Under the Snow,” “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” “Over and Under the Rainforest,” and more. The virtual visit will wrap up with plenty of time for Q&A with readers.

Kate Messner is passionately curious and writes books that encourage kids to wonder, too. Her titles include award-winning picture books like “Over and Under the Rainforest,” “Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt,” “The Next President,” and “How to Read a Story”; novels that tackle real-world issues like “Chirp,” “Breakout,” “All the Answers,” and “The Seventh Wish”; high-interest nonfiction like “Tracking Pythons” and the “History Smashers” series; the “Fergus and Zeke” easy readers; and the popular “Ranger in Time” chapter books about a time-traveling search and rescue dog.

Kate’s titles are frequently selected for One School, One Book and One School/One Author programs and other community-wide reads. Her books have been New York Times Notable, Junior Library Guild, IndieBound, and Bank Street College of Education Best Books selections. Her novel “The Brilliant Fall of Gianna Z.” won the E.B. White Read Aloud Medal, and her science picture books have been finalists for the American Academy for the Advancement of Sciences/Subaru SB&F prize for excellence in science writing. In 2020, Kate was honored with New York’s Knickerbocker Award for creating a superior body of work supporting curriculum and educational goals. Learn more at her website: www.katemessner.com and follow her on Twitter @katemessner.

Join Johnson County Library for Meet the Author: Celebrating Earth Day with Kate Messner on Thursday, April 21, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. This program will be hosted using the meeting software Zoom. Registration is required so be sure to secure your spot today by calling 913.826.4600 or online at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom