Your daily planner: Friday, April 15

Good morning! Welcome to the last day of the work week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 65, Low: 38. It looks like it is going to be mostly cloudy with light winds throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m.

Diversions

Mission’s Three Springs Market will be having a native plant sale this Saturday in the Shawnee Indian Mission East Building parking lot at 3403 W. 53rd Street. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. native plants from the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery will be on sale.

will be having a native plant sale this Saturday in the Shawnee Indian Mission East Building parking lot at 3403 W. 53rd Street. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. native plants from the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery will be on sale. Theatre for Young America is performing an original musical titled “Peter Rabbit” this Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn about show times and to get tickets.

is performing an original musical titled “Peter Rabbit” this Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn about show times and to get tickets. The Yoga Gallery is hosting a “Yoga on the Lawn” experience this Saturday on the lawn of Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Go here to learn more about the free event.

experience this Saturday on the lawn of Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Go here to learn more about the free event. The Royals host three more games against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. You can get single-game tickets here.

host three more games against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. You can get single-game tickets here. And don’t forget to check out our list of Easter things to do around Johnson County this holiday weekend.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy