Your daily planner: Friday, April 15

Good morning! Welcome to the last day of the work week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ⛅️ High: 65, Low: 38. It looks like it is going to be mostly cloudy with light winds throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m.
Diversions
- Mission’s Three Springs Market will be having a native plant sale this Saturday in the Shawnee Indian Mission East Building parking lot at 3403 W. 53rd Street. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. native plants from the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery will be on sale.
- Theatre for Young America is performing an original musical titled “Peter Rabbit” this Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn about show times and to get tickets.
- The Yoga Gallery is hosting a “Yoga on the Lawn” experience this Saturday on the lawn of Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Go here to learn more about the free event.
- The Royals host three more games against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. You can get single-game tickets here.
- And don’t forget to check out our list of Easter things to do around Johnson County this holiday weekend.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- After new evidence came to light, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office dropped a felony child abuse charge brought against daycare provider Katherine Konon, who was accused in 2019 of causing a brain bleed in a a 6-month-old by striking him. [Kansas City Star]
- A portion of U.S. 56 in Johnson County between Edgerton’s northeastern city limit and Gardner’s southwestern city limit has been named PFC Shane Austin Memorial Highway after a local man who died during the Iraq War. [KSHB]
- And you have until Monday, April 18 to file your taxes. [USA Today]
