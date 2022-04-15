  Nikki Lansford  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Friday, April 15

This engraved stone sits tall in the newly renovated Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Good morning! Welcome to the last day of the work week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 65, Low: 38. It looks like it is going to be mostly cloudy with light winds throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m.

Diversions

  • Mission’s Three Springs Market will be having a native plant sale this Saturday in the Shawnee Indian Mission East Building parking lot at 3403 W. 53rd Street. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. native plants from the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery will be on sale.
  • Theatre for Young America is performing an original musical titled “Peter Rabbit” this Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn about show times and to get tickets.
  • The Yoga Gallery is hosting a “Yoga on the Lawn” experience this Saturday on the lawn of Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Go here to learn more about the free event.
  • The Royals host three more games against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. You can get single-game tickets here.
  • And don’t forget to check out our list of Easter things to do around Johnson County this holiday weekend.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy

  • After new evidence came to light, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office dropped a felony child abuse charge brought against daycare provider Katherine Konon, who was accused in 2019 of causing a brain bleed in a a 6-month-old by striking him. [Kansas City Star]
  • A portion of U.S. 56 in Johnson County between Edgerton’s northeastern city limit and Gardner’s southwestern city limit has been named PFC Shane Austin Memorial Highway after a local man who died during the Iraq War. [KSHB]
  • And you have until Monday, April 18 to file your taxes. [USA Today]

