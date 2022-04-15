SMSD News: Enrolling now for SMSD Summer Enrichment

Enrollment has opened for Shawnee Mission School District Summer Enrichment 2022!

Summer Enrichment

Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District gives students a chance to explore classes like art, music, technology, science, sports, and more! A wide variety of classes are available, including Signature Program Satellite classes at the Center for Academic Achievement for middle school-aged students.

“Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District has offered engaging summer learning opportunities for thousands of children for more than three decades,” according to Misty Mayden-Miles, principal of Summer Enrichment. “We offer a wide variety of unique, interest-based classes for children from ages Pre-K through 7th grade throughout the summer.”

Classes are taught by certified teachers and are designed to be hands-on, giving students a chance to learn something new. For many of the classes, students share the culmination of their work with families either by bringing completed projects home or by sharing a presentation at the end of the week.

“In Summer Enrichment, students have the opportunity to explore classes with activities that are different from what they might experience during the school year,” Mayden-Miles expressed. “As I walk through the building I am excited to see how engaged our students and staff are as they participate in hands-on, interactive, and high-interest activities together. I am proud that families continue to view our program as a safe and fun place for their child to learn, explore, and grow year after year.”

Essential information:

Grades: This opportunity is open to students in Pre-K (age 4 by June 1) through seventh grade.

Time: Classes are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Early care and Lunch care options are available.

Dates: Summer Enrichment will be held from June 13 to July 22, 2022. There will be no classes on June 20 and the week of July 4.

Where: Classes will be held at Trailridge Middle School, 7500 Quivira Road.

How to Enroll: Click here to view the full catalog. Enrollment instructions are on page 5. Enrollment opportunities are available for Shawnee Mission students as well as for students not enrolled in Shawnee Mission schools.

Signature Program Satellite Classes at the Center for Academic Achievement

Signature Program Satellite Classes are held at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St. for students in sixth and seventh grade in the 2021-2022 school year. This gives students a chance to explore unique Signature Program classes like Camp Care (focused on medical health), culinary arts, and Summer Farm Enrichment (learning how food is grown and harvested).

Click here to view the full catalog. Enrollment instructions are on page 5. Information about Satellite Classes begins on page 13.

Summer Band Blast

A summer opportunity is open for SMSD students enrolled in fifth through eighth grade who are seeking a way to stay in playing shape. The Summer Band Blast features rehearsal and ensemble experiences taught by professionals. Fifth and sixth graders can join Summer Band Blast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 13 to 17 at Shawnee Mission West, 8800 W. 85th Street. Seventh and Eighth graders can join Summer Band Blast from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 21 to June 24 at Shawnee Mission West.

Details and enrollment instructions are available on page 12 of this document.

For more information about Summer Programs in the Shawnee Mission School District, visit www.smsd.org/academics/summer-programs.