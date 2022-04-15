KCMO man arrested, charged with murder in double shooting at Mission apartments

A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Mission.

Robert L. Jones, 19, was arrested just after 10 a.m. Friday and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center about 90 minutes later.

In a news release Friday, Mission Police Chief Dan Madden credited the efforts of the Kansas City Metro Squad and Mission detectives, who he says followed up on over 100 leads in the case.

The shooting killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 13-year-old girl. Police have not released any updates on the girl’s condition since Monday.

“Due to their hard work, an arrest has been made in connection to this tragic incident,” Madden said in the release.

The victims have not been publicly identified, but Madden has previously said neither victim was from Mission.

They were at the SilverWood Apartments in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive visiting a family friend, according to police.

Madden said additional arrests in the case are likely.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police could not release any further comments or details, he said.

Johnson County District Court records show a charge of first-degree murder was filed against Jones on Wednesday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office jail log shows Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court Monday afternoon for his arraignment.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.