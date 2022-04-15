Merriam to begin $2.1M work improving W. Frontage Road

The city of Merriam last month approved $2.1 million worth of improvements to W. Frontage Road.

What to expect: The project is aimed at improving the city’s bikeability and walkability.

A centerpiece of the work will be a new pedestrian bridge over Turkey Creek. The project also includes 10,000 square feet of new five-foot sidewalks and bike lane markings.

Background: The city approved similar improvements across Interstate 35 along E. Frontage Road in 2020.

Another city effort to address these issues is the ongoing Merriam Drive Connected Corridor study, which kicked off last summer.

That ongoing effort is a collaboration between Merriam, Mission, Overland Park and Kansas City, Kansas. You can learn more about it here.

The details: Miles Excavation will complete the project for the city along W. Frontage Road from W. 75th Street to Turkey Creek Drive.

The will include 7,000 square feet of new curbs, new storm drainage and a complete repavement of Frontage Road from Turkey Creek to Kings Cove Drive.

The city anticipates work to begin on May 9, according to city documents.

Key quote: “I find it really exciting that we’re doing so much to improve our walkability and bikeability in Merriam by adding the streets and the sharrows and the pedestrian bridge,” Councilmember Jason Silvers said at the March 28 meeting.