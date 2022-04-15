Johnson County farmers market season starts Saturday — Here’s our guide

It’s that time of year again, Johnson County.

Local farmers markets are gearing up for another season of fresh produce, colorful bouquets and family-friendly fun.

The season officially begins this weekend with the Overland Park Farmers’ Market set to reopen Saturday, April 16. For the first time in two years, it will be back at the market pavilion downtown.

What you need to know • The first farmers market in Johnson County to open will be Overland Park’s on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 a.m. • There are several farmers’ markets to choose from for Johnson Countians to support local vendors throughout the spring, summer and into the fall. • Detailed information for each farmers’ market can be found on their respective websites.

Below is a look at the farmers’ markets serving Johnson County, and details shoppers need to know for the upcoming season.

This year marks the Overland Park Farmers’ Market’s 40th anniversary, making it a special one for the city, vendors and patrons alike.

Vendors will be back at the downtown pavilion for the first time since COVID-19 hit in 2020.

Dates and times: Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Wednesday markets begin June 1.)

Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Wednesday markets begin June 1.) Location: The Overland Park Farmers’ Market Pavilion at 7950 Marty Street

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market Pavilion at 7950 Marty Street Parking: A map of on-street parking and public parking lots can be found here. Parking near the pavilion may be restricted during market hours.

A map of on-street parking and public parking lots can be found here. Parking near the pavilion may be restricted during market hours. Payment : All vendors accept cash, many accept credit/debit cards. $5 tokens can be purchased at the market. EBT, senior vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks Kansas City also accepted.

: All vendors accept cash, many accept credit/debit cards. $5 tokens can be purchased at the market. EBT, senior vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks Kansas City also accepted. Full vendor list.

Located on the ground floor of the Lenexa City Center campus parking garage, Lenexa Farmers Market will be back in action at the end of the month.

There are eight new vendors this year — bringing the total to more than 30 — including The Milk of Human Kindness, which aims to raise global food waste awareness.

Dates and times: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (April 30 to Oct. 29); Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 31 to Aug. 30)

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (April 30 to Oct. 29); Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 31 to Aug. 30) Location: 17201 W. 87th Street Parkway

17201 W. 87th Street Parkway Payment: Cash, credit/debit, EBT all accepted.

Cash, credit/debit, EBT all accepted. Parking: Free parking on upper parking garage floors.

Free parking on upper parking garage floors. Full vendor list.

The Olathe Farmers’ Market says that most of the items vendors sell — including baked goods, flowers, plants and fresh produce — are produced within 250 miles of the city.

Patrons can support local vendors for six months at two different locations with this farmers’ market.

Dates and times: Saturdays from April 30 to Oct. 22, and Wednesdays from May 4 to Sept. 21 (7:30 a.m. until sold out)

Saturdays from April 30 to Oct. 22, and Wednesdays from May 4 to Sept. 21 (7:30 a.m. until sold out) Location: Stagecoach Park at 1205 E. Kansas City Road and Black Bob Park at 14500 W. 151st Street

Stagecoach Park at 1205 E. Kansas City Road and Black Bob Park at 14500 W. 151st Street Payment: Cash mostly, but some vendors accept credit/debit cards

Cash mostly, but some vendors accept credit/debit cards Parking: Free and available at both locations.

Located in the heart of downtown, the Merriam Farmers’ Market reopens this year on Saturday, May 7.

With nearly 25 vendors, patrons can find anything from gourmet mushrooms and handcrafted bouquets to fresh produce and baked goods.

Dates and times: Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7 to September 24)

Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (May 7 to September 24) Location: 5740 Merriam Drive

5740 Merriam Drive Payment: Varies by vendor. Bring cash, but credit/debit cards accepted at some stalls.

Varies by vendor. Bring cash, but credit/debit cards accepted at some stalls. Parking: Plenty of pavilion parking available.

Plenty of pavilion parking available. Full vendor list.

Further west, Bonner Springs Farmers’ Market is an easy trip for some Johnson Countians. The market features about 11 vendors, who are all required to directly produce 80% of the items they sell, according to the website.

Fresh produce, local honey and baked goods are all on the list.

Dates and times: Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29)

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29) Location: Kelly Murphy Park, 129 Elm Street

Kelly Murphy Park, 129 Elm Street Payment: Cash, credit/debit cards, EBT, senior vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks Kansas City.

Cash, credit/debit cards, EBT, senior vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks Kansas City. Parking: Available at park.

Available at park. Full vendor list.

Live music, local brews, food trucks, family-friendly fun and local vendors are what you can expect to find the third Thursday of each month at Shawnee Moonlight Market in 2022.

The season kicks off on May 19 at Shawnee City Hall, which is also home to a Saturday farmers’ market (beginning May 7).

Dates and times: Third Thursdays of the month, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (May 19 to Oct. 20); Saturdays 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29)

Third Thursdays of the month, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (May 19 to Oct. 20); Saturdays 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (May 7 to Oct. 29) Location: 11110 Johnson Drive

11110 Johnson Drive Payment: Cash (Credit/debit cards are accepted at nearby restaurants and businesses)

Cash (Credit/debit cards are accepted at nearby restaurants and businesses) Parking: Public, on-street. Map here.

Mission Market, located on Johnson Drive in the downtown area, is open Thursdays from June to August — with June 2 the kick off for this summer season.

This local market features food trucks and a beer garden with vendors like Sandhills Brewing and The Bar rotating each week. There’s a number of local businesses and restaurants along Johnson Drive to stop in after the market closes.