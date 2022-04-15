Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: How to prep your home for listing photos

“If a buyer can imagine themselves in your space, they’re more likely to make a competitive offer!” I wanted to start this week’s column with a quote from Amanda Crossley, one of our agents here at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. If you have decided to take advantage of the current selling landscape, one of the most important things that you can do prior to listing your home is to ensure that it is ready for listing photos. This topic is one of utmost importance, especially in this insane market.

Making a first impression

The first time a typical buyer lays eyes on a property, it’s likely going to be from an online listing. Even in this aggressive market, buyers are still selective. As such, listing photos are incredibly important. This includes images of both the exterior and the interior.

Excellent exteriors

The first and often most memorable image is a shot of the home’s front exterior. As I mentioned in a previous column, curb appeal can speak volumes. Make sure that cars are moved out of the driveway. If necessary, hire a professional landscaper to see to it that the yard looks its best. Put away anything that could clutter up the photo: gardening supplies, toys, yard decorations etc. You want this to be the money shot!



Interiors: A blank canvas is best

When it comes to the interior of the house a blank canvas is best. You want buyers to be able to envision the home as theirs. Declutter every surface if possible – from the bedrooms to the bathrooms. You will also want to remove any personal items. This includes family photos, kids’ artwork etc. Less is more when it comes to interiors. A good rule of thumb is no more than three items on flat surfaces. Another important thing to note for interior photos – the exceptional detail of high-resolution photos can show everything to the viewer, so take your valuables and put them someplace safe. Finally, give your home a thorough cleaning, paying close attention to the surfaces throughout.

If your home is larger, with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and living areas, focus on the most “important” rooms in the house from a buyer perspective. This typically includes the kitchen, bathrooms and primary suite.



By following these guidelines, your home is sure to be photo ready. Get ready for multiple offers!