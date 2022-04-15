5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breweries in Johnson County 🍺

It’s been an up-and-down week weather-wise in Johnson County, but something our readers seem to be able to always rely on: good, locally brewed beer.

This week in our “5 to Try series,” we asked you to give us your top picks for the best breweries in Johnson County. And we got loads of recommendations!

Many of the small breweries recommended to us opened in the past four years (including a handful during the COVID-19 pandemic) and now boast loyal followings.

From this list’s results, Shawnee appears to be a burgeoning local hub for brewers to settle their roots in Johnson County. In just three years, the city has gained three breweries and a cocktail bar, with a fourth brewery coming online in the next few months or so.

Before we dive into this list, we’d like to give honorable mention to Rockcreek Brewing Co. in downtown Mission, which received some kudos this week from our readers.

We highlighted Rock Creek in our “5 to Try” list a few weeks ago highlighting the best patios in Johnson County, which you can check out here.

And now, we bring you the top picks for best breweries in town, straight from our readers to you. Cheers!

Sandhills Brewing (downtown Mission)

Without a doubt, Sandhills Brewing emerged as the top pick for best breweries, as recommended by our readers!

Nestled in downtown Mission, Sandhills was one of the first microbreweries to debut in northern Johnson County. And our readers love it. With its cozy, family-friendly scene, the brewery is brightly lit with a variety of seating.

“Sand Hills Brewing in Mission is the ‘go to’,” said Post reader Alex Williams. “They always have a great Pils or Kolsch on tap.”

The tap list of oak-fermented and specialty craft beers — plus the artfully decorated murals adorning the walls — are all taken from Kansas birds. Sandhills’ original location is in Hutchinson.

Located at 5612 Johnson Drive in Mission, Sandhills Brewing is open 3-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Transport Brewery (downtown Shawnee)

The first craft brewery to climb on the scene in downtown Shawnee, Transport Brewery is truly beloved by our readers.

They offer a variety of indoor and outdoor seating, with the garage door regularly open on nice days. Stay and play a few board games, or enjoy a nice visit with a friend at one of the high-top tables or at the bar.

“Transport and Pathlight breweries in Shawnee are 1A and 1B on my list of favorite breweries in Johnson County,” said Post reader Dave Roeder. “Both have great beer, knowledgeable and friendly staff, dedicated owners, and appealing spaces. They’ve significantly raised the quality of life for those of us in Shawnee who enjoy good beer.”

Transport regularly partners with local food trucks, fusing tasty beer with some good eats, and also hosts an annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Located at 11113 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Transport Brewery is open 4-9 p.m. Monday, 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Pathlight Brewing (75th and Nieman in Shawnee)

As one of our readers’ top picks this week, Pathlight Brewing in Shawnee has a lot to offer.

Located at 75th and Nieman, this local brewery opened in June 2020 and has grown in popularity, drawing quite the fan base with all of its community events.

That includes regular Formula 1 race watch parties during the racing season.

The taproom menu contains an excellent mix of IPAs, stouts and pilsners, plus a variety of spirits, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, so there’s something for everyone here.

Located at 11200 W. 75th St. in Shawnee, Pathlight Brewing is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

Servaes Brewing Company (downtown Shawnee)

The second entry in downtown Shawnee, Servaes Brewing Company is another favorite among our readers.

Servaes offers a refreshing, quirky and creative craft beer menu, so come here for either a tried-and-true or to explore something new.

“When you brave an ongoing pandemic to have a beer you want to know it’s going to be good, and do good,” said Post reader Nicci B. “[Owners] Courtney and Brandi are awesome people. Courtney brews very tasty beer. Jenalea, and all the rest of the staff, are friendly, funny, and kind. The brewery often partners with local organizations to hold fundraisers and promotes other local businesses in the community. Wins all around. What more could you ask for?”

Servaes Brewing regularly hosts board game nights, trivia nights and music bingo. This Sunday they have an Easter Egg Hunt in downtown Shawnee too! So be sure to follow them for some good ole’ fashioned fun and community building.

Located at 10921 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Servaes Brewing Company is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Limitless Brewing (Lenexa)

Finally, we couldn’t omit Limitless Brewing in Lenexa.

As the first of its kind in that city, this brewery is growing so much that it’s expanding into a brand new location down the street.

Known for its family-friendly and lively atmosphere, this brewery offers a crisp selection of craft beer, locally made snacks and board games to complete your social outing.

“Gotta give a shout out to our neighborhood brewery – Limitless!” said Post reader Jessica of Overland Park. “The owners are great people, the beer is delicious, and they are totally invested in the community. Can’t wait to check out their new space opening toward the end of the year.”

(Currently) located at 9765 Widmer Road in Lenexa, Limitless Brewing is open 4-8 p.m. Monday, 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.