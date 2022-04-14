Your daily planner: Thursday, April 14

Hello and welcome to another Thursday in Johnson County! Alexis here with a rundown of the day ahead.

Forecast: ☀️ High of 63. Low of 45. Expect clear and sunny skies today with wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening.

Diversions

There are multiple opportunities to catch live music tonight in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Aly & AJ will perform at The Truman tonight at 8 p.m. Robyn Hitchcock also performs at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon, and 38 Special will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater. Get tickets here.

Public Agenda

Overland Park’s Environmental Advisory Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. The council will hear reports on spring environmental events, ARPA projects and more. Check out the agenda here for more details.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will hear a report on Johnson County's gold rating in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for cities and communities. View the full agenda.

Noteworthy