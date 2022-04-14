Your daily planner: Thursday, April 14

Hello and welcome to another Thursday in Johnson County! Alexis here with a rundown of the day ahead.
Forecast: ☀️ High of 63. Low of 45. Expect clear and sunny skies today with wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening.
Diversions
- There are multiple opportunities to catch live music tonight in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Aly & AJ will perform at The Truman tonight at 8 p.m. Robyn Hitchcock also performs at 8 p.m. at Knuckleheads Saloon, and 38 Special will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater. Get tickets here.
Public Agenda
- Overland Park’s Environmental Advisory Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. The council will hear reports on spring environmental events, ARPA projects and more. Check out the agenda here for more details.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will hear a report on Johnson County’s gold rating in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for cities and communities. View the full agenda.
Noteworthy
- The journalism websites at Mill Valley High School and Shawnee Mission East were named Online Pacemaker Award winners by the National Scholastic Press Association earlier this month. The Pacemaker is one of scholastic journalism’s most prestigious awards and was given to 20 student publication websites across the country this year.
- Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, who was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage in January following a domestic incident, was set to appear in court for a diversion hearing this week. That hearing has now been delayed to June 8. [KCTV]
- Mammoth Sports Construction, a firm that does master planning, architecture and general construction for sports complexes, will move into a new office space in Lenexa City Center. The company is based in Meriden, Kansas, and this will be their first Kansas City area location. [Kansas City Business Journal]
- The Olathe school district plans to cut $28.6 million next school year due to declining enrollment and other challenges. In addition to department cuts, the district will also cut 140 certified staff positions by not replacing the jobs of employees who are retiring or leaving the district. [Kansas City Star]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.