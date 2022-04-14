Café Equinox, expanded and renovated, set to reopen inside Family Tree Nursery in Shawnee

After months of renovations, Café Equinox plans to reopen next week inside Family Tree Nursery in Shawnee.

What’s changed? Located at 7036 Nieman Road, the cafe has tripled in size with new wraparound coffee bar seating, plugins for connectivity and plant life all around it.

The newly expanded coffee shop is slated for a soft reopening Wednesday, April 20. Café Equinox shut down last fall for the renovations.

Owned by brothers Jesse, Bo and Jonah Nelson, Family Tree Nursery fuses the family-owned Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters concept with a botanical cafe experience.

Other plans: Café Equinox will exclusively serve an expanded product line of Thou Mayest coffee, as well as other plant-based beverages and light refreshments.

Alongside an overhaul of the cafe, Family Tree Nursery also doubled its parking and enhanced entrance and exit points for improved ease of access for customers.

They also have plans in the near future to increase greenhouse seating and add cozy seating nooks throughout the nursery.

Jesse Nelson said reopening the cafe during cool spring weather will allow patrons to enjoy a cup of coffee while exploring all the new plants coming in for sale.

The brothers hope to throw a grand reopening celebration for the cafe, possibly with a theme around the summer solstice June 20.

They also opened Thou Mayest River Quay in February in the River Market area of Kansas City, Missouri.

Key quote: “It’s really to create an environment for the community to be able to come in and enjoy the beauty of all the plants and get away from all the stresses of life and reconnect with old friends, have time with family and just enjoy the smells and the beauty of everything throughout the store,” Jesse Nelson said.

Key quote 2: “It’s kind of this idyllic spot. It’s kind of everything you want it to be. We’re getting a little bit beyond coffee with this concept, and we’re trying to take that into botanicals as much as possible, and really highlight the part of the plants that we’re consuming, just in different ways,” Bo Nelson said.

Business hours: Hours of operation starting out at Café Equinox are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hours of operation for Family Tree Nursery through May 31 are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.