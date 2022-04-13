Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 13

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday overview of what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 55. Low: 33. A lingering chance of thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a mostly cloudy day. Winds could still gust up to 15 miles per hour at times.
Diversions
- Tune in at 6 p.m. tonight on Facebook LIVE for an inside look into KC Ballet‘s coming production of “Wizard of Oz.” The virtual event is part of the Ballet’s ongoing Dance Speak series, which aims to teach the public about the ins and outs of ballet.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will consider a construction services agreement for the reconstruction of Fire Station #41 on 75th Street.
Noteworthy
- Starting today, Lenexa residents can expect single-lane closures and delays on 83rd Street between Valley Road and Mill Creek bridge. The ongoing construction is part of the city’s 2022 Pavement Management Program, and work is expected to continue for two weeks.
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a Republican-backed bill into law thwarting Wyandotte County’s new “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance that allowed people, including undocumented immigrants, to get municipal IDs. Backers of the county’s ordinance said it was necessary for many residents to do essential things like apply for jobs and enroll their children in school. [KCUR]
- Krispy Kreme customers can now pay attention at the gas pump to find out how much they’ll pay for donuts this month. The donut chain announced this week that it will match the cost of a dozen glazed donuts to the average cost of a gallon of gas until May 5. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.