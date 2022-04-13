Your daily planner: Wednesday, April 13

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday overview of what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 55. Low: 33. A lingering chance of thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a mostly cloudy day. Winds could still gust up to 15 miles per hour at times.

Diversions

Tune in at 6 p.m. tonight on Facebook LIVE for an inside look into KC Ballet ‘s coming production of “Wizard of Oz.” The virtual event is part of the Ballet’s ongoing Dance Speak series, which aims to teach the public about the ins and outs of ballet.

Public agenda

Overland Park’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will consider a construction services agreement for the reconstruction of Fire Station #41 on 75th Street.

Noteworthy