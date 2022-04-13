Lenexa OKs final plans for townhome project off Prairie Star Parkway

Lenexa has advanced plans for The Villas at Vista Village, a townhome project in the southern part of the city.

Where exactly: Located on 24 acres of a 46-acre site at the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road, the townhomes are part of an expansive development spanning the area just north of K-10 Highway.

Formerly known as Jayhawk Ridge, the Villas at Vista Village will comprise 119 townhomes in 25 residential buildings with one clubhouse. West Star is the lead developer on the project.

Project details: Each townhome unit will have a two-stall garage and space in the driveway to park two vehicles.

The townhome development will also have a clubhouse, pool and sport courts, as well as pedestrian paths to the surrounding area.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on April 4 voted 6-0 to approve a final plan for the project. Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

Next steps: The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider utility and drainage easements for the project April 19.