These 5 SMSD schools are now getting additions funded by most recent bond issue

Some Shawnee Mission schools will be — or are currently — undergoing renovations funded by a $264 million bond issue approved by voters last year.

If you’ve been driving around and seen ongoing work at your neighborhood school, here’s what’s happening:

A breakdown: In addition to the complete rebuilding of five elementary schools, the district’s most recent bond measure is also paying for renovations and additions at a handful of middle and high schools, including SM East, SM North, SM Northwest, Indian Woods and Westridge.

Here is a closer look at these five projects, which total about $17 million, as outlined in various board documents:

A $3.5 million addition at Indian Woods Middle School should be completed by the end of this month, district officials say.

should be completed by the end of this month, district officials say. Work is underway at SM North for a $4 million weight room and training facility adjacent to the school’s fieldhouse, along with restroom renovations.

for a $4 million weight room and training facility adjacent to the school’s fieldhouse, along with restroom renovations. At SM Northwest , construction of $1.4 million worth of restroom and collaboration spaces is also ongoing.

, construction of $1.4 million worth of restroom and collaboration spaces is also ongoing. A $2.6 million addition at Westridge and a $5.5 million addition at SM East, along with other renovations at both buildings, are slated to begin in coming months. Contracts for both these projects were approved at the board’s April 11 workshop meeting.

Background: Shawnee Mission voters approved the $264 million bond issue in January 2021 with a nearly 70% vote. The bond is also being used for five elementary school rebuilds, renovations or remodels at all middle and high schools.

The bond is also funding maintenance, including new roofing and HVAC improvements at school buildings across the district, and technology and security upgrades.

An overview of the bond’s budget can be found online here, and a project timeline can be found here.

What’s next: The district plans to focus on renovations and upgrades for SM South High, Trailridge and Hocker Grove middle schools in 2023.

In 2024, the district plans to focus on SM West, the career and technical campus and Indian Hills Middle School, according to a project timeline.