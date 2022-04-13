Here are 4 takeaways from OP Mayor Curt Skoog’s first State of the City address

Efforts to improve the Overland Park’s public infrastructure, parks and community operations took several steps forward this year, according to Mayor Curt Skoog, who gave his first State of the City address on Tuesday.

The larger context: The address, given at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College, carried the theme “Foundations to Future.”

It was the first “State of the City” since the retirement of long-serving former mayor Carl Gerlach and also the first since bruising municipal elections last fall that exposed deep divides in residents’ perceptions of the future of Johnson County’s biggest city.

The message: Skoog continued to emphasize themes he hit upon often in his time as a city councilmember and also in his campaign for mayor, including his contention that the progress Overland Park has seen in recent years could not be possible without public-private partnerships the city has maintained.

“These investments were all done to support our goal of assuring that Overland Park is a desirable place to live, work and play,” Skoog said. “But the city isn’t alone in making this happen. It takes partnerships, public and private institutions together to make investments that make our community attractive.”

Here are four areas Skoog highlighted in his address:

The Farmers’ Market, parks and amenities

Efforts to make Strang Park more inclusive have been underway, with the park set to reopen with new equipment this summer.

Construction also began on the “decades in the making” Overland Park Arboretum visitors center this year, which included $11 million in funding from private donations to the city.

The city is also in the process of making improvements to the city’s Farmers’ Market. After two years away, the market will reopen this year at its original downtown location this weekend.

“It will stay right where it is, where residents told us they wanted it — in the heart of downtown,” Skoog said.

The city recently entered into an agreement with Copaken Brooks to conduct a public feedback process gathering residents’ input about what they think should go into the space currently occupied by the aging market pavilion.

“This is an opportunity to do something big,” Skoog said.

Some councilmembers have expressed skepticism about Coapken Brooks’ preliminary design for the market space, which includes rough plans for a multi-story office building, but city officials have emphasized that the plan is likely to change during the public feedback process.

Public safety

Last fall, the city’s police force added a new mental health unit. The Overland Park Crisis Action Team, or OPCAT, offers residents access to officers specifically trained in mental health crisis intervention.

The unit’s creation was, in part, an answer to the fatal police shooting of teenager John Albers in 2018. Albers was killed by a former OPPD officer who had responded to the Albers’ home on a mental wellness check.

The FBI is continuing to conduct a civil rights investigation into Albers’ killing and has issued subpoenas to the city and other Johnson County law enforcement agencies.

In his address Tuesday, Skoog called public safety Overland Park residents’ “highest priority,” and said the new mental health unit will provide “cutting edge resources” to residents in need of police help.

Skoog also noted that the city gained a new fire station this year. Fire Staton 48 opened in November and now serves southern Overland Park.

Renovations at the Sanders Justice Center are also underway to give police officers more storage training space.

Sustainability and infrastructure

The city also has taken measures to make its operations more environmentally-friendly, including converting some of the city’s streetlights to LED lights to conserve energy.

“Overland Park continues to think carefully about the impact our work has on the environment,” Skoog said.

He noted that the city is launching a pilot incentive program that would help residents prepare their homes for solar panels and electric vehicles, which their building permit fees would be waived for.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is also set to begin work on adding express toll lanes going both ways on a stretch of U.S. 69 Highway between 103rd and 151st streets.

That project has garnered criticism from some residents who have said the city’s $20 million share of the project is too hefty and that tolls may create another burden for middle-class taxpayers in Johnson County.

In Tuesday’s speech, Skoog reiterated that the tolls will be paid only by those drivers who choose to use them.

“This $400 million project will be the first of its kind in our region,” Skoog said.

Moving forward

Skoog also said that the city is preparing to update its comprehensive plan this year, which shapes will shape the Overland Park’s long-term goals for the next 20 to 30 years.

Skoog said the plan will consider insights and recommendations from other community plans, such as the Johnson County Housing Study and the Mid-America Regional Council Climate Action Plan.

In the meantime, Skoog said residents are encouraged to share their input on what the city is doing well and what needs to improve.

“Throughout the process, (residents) will be the experts on Overland Park,” he said. “We want to hear from all corners of the community from 47th Street on the north to 203rd Street on the south.”