Here’s your city-by-city guide to Easter weekend in Johnson County

Although it may not feel like it at times this week with the weather, spring has officially sprung, and Easter is just around the corner.

The Post has compiled a list of family-friendly Easter activities taking place across Johnson County this coming weekend.

Below is a city-by-city breakdown of events happening Friday and Saturday. If we’ve missed an event you know of, just let us know and we’ll add it here.

Overland Park

Chicken N Pickle Easter Celebration: On Saturday, Chicken N Pickle on 135th Street will host an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11:30 a.m., with some select eggs holding golden tickets that win guests special prizes. The event will also have pickleball with the Easter Bunny from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and a face painter between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Easter Egg 5K, 10K & Lil' Bunny Fun Run: If you are looking to get some exercise this holiday weekend, then look no further than this event. Taking place Saturday at SouthCreek office park at 132nd Street and Metcalf Avenue, the run will kick off 8 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from the run will benefit Cornerstones of Care.

Oak Park Mall Easter Bunny: The Easter Bunny has made its way to the Oak Park Mall. Between now and Saturday, parents can bring their kids for a visit with the Bunny between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Although not required, visitors are strongly encouraged to make a reservation prior to coming.

Lenexa

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: At the Lenexa Rec Center’s Underwater Easter Egg Hunt, kids will collect plastic eggs spread throughout the center’s indoor pool before exchanging their finds for candy and prizes. The event is on Friday, and the hunt will be broken into two age groups. Infants to age 6 will begin their hunt at 5:15 p.m., followed by kids ages 7-12 at 6:15 p.m. Participants must pre-register for the event.

Merriam

Sunflower Market Easter Bunny: The Sunflower Market, which recently opened in downtown Merriam, will have the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday. In addition to being able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, the event will feature a coffee bar, kid’s grab bags, spring sales and more.

Mission

You’ve Been Egg’d: Residents can contact the Mission Parks and Recreation Department if they are interested in having an easy egg hunt this year. For $10 for the first child and $8 for each additional child, the parks department will come by your house and “egg” your yard, that is put eggs on your lawn, for kids to search for holiday treats.

Bunny Eggstravaganza: On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the city of Mission is hosting its annual Bunny Eggstravaganza at Broadmoor Park. The event will have egg hunts for all ages, clowns, balloon artists and a visit from two Bunnies.

Shawnee

Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Who said Easter Egg hunts are just for kids? Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee is hosting an adult Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday, starting at 4 p.m. Teams of two, which have to register prior to the event, will go on the hunt for eggs while sipping beer. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Westwood

Easter Egg Scramble: Grab your baskets and come to Dennis Park on Saturday at 3 p.m. to enjoy the return of Westwood’s annual Easter Egg Scramble event. Balloon twisters and more will be on site starting at 2:45 p.m. for guests to enjoy.

Johnson County