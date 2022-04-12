Your daily planner for Tuesday, April 12

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 12, in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 79 Low: 47. A mostly cloudy, breezy day with a chance of sprinkles midday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely later tonight into Wednesday morning with the possibility of high winds and large hail at times.

Diversions

Catch guitarist Carlos Santana and his band tonight at 8 p.m. at The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Grab tickets, ranging from $30 to $130, online here.

and his band tonight at 8 p.m. at The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Grab tickets, ranging from $30 to $130, online here. See an ABBA tribute band perform alongside the Kansas City Symphony starting tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, with additional options available for April 13 and April 14.

perform alongside the Kansas City Symphony starting tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, with additional options available for April 13 and April 14. “An Officer and a Gentleman” premieres tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs through April 17, and tickets can be purchased online here.

Agenda

Prairie Village’s diversity committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. in a hybrid format. The agenda features a Juneteenth celebration discussion and updates on other events like panels.

meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. in a hybrid format. The agenda features a Juneteenth celebration discussion and updates on other events like panels. Visit an open house for the Merriam Connected Corridor Plan from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street. Here are more details.

from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street. Here are more details. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog will give the annual State of the City address today at 4 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College. The theme of his message is “Foundations to Future.”

Noteworthy

A couple more items of note from the area: