Your daily planner for Tuesday, April 12

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, April 12, in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 79 Low: 47. A mostly cloudy, breezy day with a chance of sprinkles midday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely later tonight into Wednesday morning with the possibility of high winds and large hail at times.
Diversions
- Catch guitarist Carlos Santana and his band tonight at 8 p.m. at The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Grab tickets, ranging from $30 to $130, online here.
- See an ABBA tribute band perform alongside the Kansas City Symphony starting tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here, with additional options available for April 13 and April 14.
- “An Officer and a Gentleman” premieres tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The show runs through April 17, and tickets can be purchased online here.
Agenda
- Prairie Village’s diversity committee meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. in a hybrid format. The agenda features a Juneteenth celebration discussion and updates on other events like panels.
- Visit an open house for the Merriam Connected Corridor Plan from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street. Here are more details.
- Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog will give the annual State of the City address today at 4 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the campus of Johnson County Community College. The theme of his message is “Foundations to Future.”
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Lenexa has identified five priority locations for future public art installations, including at the Lenexa Community Center/Senior Center in Old Town, Fire Station 3, Black Hoof Park, Little Mill Creek Park North, and the future justice center at Britton and Prairie Star Parkway. The city council approved the locations in a 7-0 vote April 5.
- Schools in Prairie Village no longer need to build a storm shelter in additions that add occupancy of 50 or more. This amendment to the building code comes as Shawnee Mission East prepares for an addition to its north side — not including a gymnasium, which would still require a shelter despite the amendment.
- Mission Road improvements from 47th to 53rd Streets are scheduled for 2024, but Roeland Park and Westwood are asking for resident input now. Residents interested in learning more about the project and providing feedback via survey can visit the project website here.
