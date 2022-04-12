KC Metro Squad investigates shooting at Mission apartments that left teen dead

Mission Police officials have requested the KC Metro Squad investigate a double shooting Sunday night that left one teenager dead and another hospitalized.

Why the Metro Squad: Mission Police Chief Dan Madden said having agencies from both sides of the state line in the Metro Squad follow leads is “valuable” for a smaller department like his.

Police said neither victim was from Mission, and a suspect has not been arrested.

Madden told the Post via email that the Metro Squad, which is comprised of officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies, was brought in Monday morning and began working leads.

More about the victims: The boy who was killed was 16 years old, and the girl who was injured is 13, according to police.

Madden said both victims were at the SilverWood Apartments on Foxridge Drive Sunday night visiting a family friend.

The mother of the boy who was killed was also at the family friend’s residence that night, as well.

Madden confirmed both victims were from Missouri but said he could not say at this point which city they were from. He said investigators are not yet releasing information about how the victims were related to each other.

The investigation: Little is known yet about a suspect or suspects whom police are looking for.

Police responded to SilverWood Apartments at 8:50 Sunday night on reports of a shooting. They found both victims in the parking lot of the complex.

Police believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle. Witnesses told officers that an SUV was seen speeding away just after the shots were heard.

Officers from numerous northern Johnson County agencies responded to assist in holding a perimeter immediately after the call was dispatched.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.