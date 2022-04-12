Jenkins pediatric dental clinic in Shawnee expanding to new Lenexa location

Jenkins Dentistry for Kids, a pediatric dental clinic in western Shawnee, is expanding into Lenexa.

Where exactly: Located at 8700 Bourgade Ave. along West 87th Street Parkway, Jenkins Dentistry for Kids is expected to open in mid- to late June.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on April 4 voted 6-0 to recommend approval of a five-year special use permit for the dental clinic to operate at that location. Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

Jill Jenkins, owner of the dental practice, said this expansion of her business marks a time of excitement and growth for her team and their patients.

Key quote: “We’re very excited about it. We’re looking forward to expanding into that market. So many kids in the area, and so, looking forward to bringing our version of oral health, which is fun, making sure that the kids really connect with us and their teeth, and really feel like they can develop a good healthy relationship with a dentist.” – Jill Jenkins, owner of Jenkins Dentistry for Kids

Next steps: The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider the special use permit application April 19.