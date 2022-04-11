Your daily planner: Monday, April 11

Good morning! Welcome to the start of a fine but possibly stormy week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ⛈ Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Agenda

The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other agenda items, the city will consider plans for the Summit Ranch wellness center in the former Deffenbaugh mansion. Post previous coverage here.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. The board will hear a presentation about district enrollment as well as an update on district security protocols and school resource officers.

Noteworthy