Your daily planner: Monday, April 11

Good morning! Welcome to the start of a fine but possibly stormy week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ⛈ Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. Among the items under consideration is the final plan for a multi-story residential development near 115th and Nall.
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Among other agenda items, the city will consider plans for the Summit Ranch wellness center in the former Deffenbaugh mansion. Post previous coverage here.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. The board will hear a presentation about district enrollment as well as an update on district security protocols and school resource officers.
Noteworthy
- Registration is still open for a Sensory-Friendly First Responders Meet and Greet. The event is for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other sensory differences to get to meet first responders from the Shawnee police and fire departments, Overland Park Police Department, Johnson County Med-Act and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
- K-7 Highway has two-day exit ramp closures at Prairie Star Parkway starting Monday for ongoing interchange improvements.
- The northbound exit ramp closes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with traffic detouring north on K-7 to westbound 83rd Street to southbound K-7 to Prairie Star Parkway.
- The southbound exit ramp closes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with traffic detouring south on K-7 to eastbound K-10 to northbound K-7 to Prairie Star Parkway.
- Lanes of Prairie Star Parkway will also close as needed April 11-22.
- Belinder Road island construction in Fairway starts this week, weather permitting. Crews will work on the permanent reconfiguration of the Belinder Island, including softening the curve for northbound Belinder traffic. Access around the island may be limited during construction.
- Applications are open until Friday for Lenexa’s exterior grant program. City residents in homes built before 1977 and appraised at or below $263,000 can apply. Details here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.