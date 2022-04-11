Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events for every community member

JCCC works to bring the best events, activities and performances to campus – all to educate and connect with our community. Whether you’re a current Cavalier, a future student or a neighbor, we offer informational and entertaining opportunities for everyone.

Academic Campus Visit Events

Academic campus visit events are tailored to students interested in a particular JCCC program or area of study. These 90-minute sessions provide an informative look at several career paths within specific industries. During their visits, students will get a taste of life as a Cavalier with a tour of our state-of-the art facilities and an opportunity to meet with knowledgeable faculty. We have several interesting sessions coming up; an RSVP is required:

Fine Arts, Photography and Film – Wednesday, April 13

Accounting – Tuesday, April 26

Theatre – Wednesday, April 27

Graduation Fair

We’re gearing up for commencement by hosting a Graduation Fair to prepare for the celebration. At this two-day event, JCCC graduates can purchase discounted regalia bundles, try-on gowns, participate in photo/video booth activities and more. Graduates can also tie up any loose ends and meet with campus representatives from Financial Aid, Veteran & Military Student Services and the Career Development Center.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Friday, May 20 with our 2022 Commencement Ceremony details. We’re holding two ceremonies, Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate candidates start at 4 p.m., and Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of General Studies candidates start at 7:30 p.m. It’s been two years since we’ve been able to celebrate our graduates in person. We can’t wait to watch the members of the class of 2022 walk across the stage!

Human Trafficking Awareness Presentation

The JCCC Police Department is partnering with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office to host an informative Human Trafficking Awareness Presentation on April 20 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. in the Hudson Auditorium in the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Jennifer Montgomery, Director of Human Trafficking Education and Outreach of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will present useful resources and safety information. This event is free and open to the public.

Behind the Seams: The 2022 JCCC Fashion Show

Find out what’s Behind the Seams in this year’s JCCC student fashion show. Your ticket gets you a backstage view of original collections from current Fashion Merchandising & Design students, as well as fashions from a select group of alumni designers.

This pre-recorded event will be available to watch online from April 22 to May 6 and features stunning locations around campus as backdrops, including the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art and the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center. Tickets to the virtual show are $15 per household and can be purchased online. The best part? All proceeds benefit student scholarships.

‘Eat, Drink Play!’ with Opus 76 Quartet

Create a date night at home by pairing beautiful chamber music with a fabulous recipe from a local chef. Midwest Trust Center and the Opus 76 Quartet invite you to “Eat, Drink, Play!” on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. This unique “date night in” features the quartet’s performance, filmed in Yardley Hall, and includes a recipe from a featured chef that will be sent prior to the broadcast.

Tickets are $15 per household. After purchase, a link to the recital will be available on demand through May 7.

Nerman Museum: Charlotte Street Foundation Fellows Lecture

Hear from the Charlotte Street Foundation 2020 Fellows—glyneisha, Cory Imig and Kathy Liao—in person or online April 21 at 6 p.m. as they discuss their works now on display at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

Charlotte Street Foundation annually honors three outstanding Kansas City-based visual artists with cash awards. The 2020 recipients were selected by a panel of local and national curators. This event is free and open to the public, RSVP today.

Don’t miss out

This only scratches the surface of our upcoming events. Check out our events calendar for a full list of upcoming concerts, performances, lectures and more.