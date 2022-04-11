Man killed in single-vehicle wreck on SM Parkway in Shawnee

Police say a 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Shawnee.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the area of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road at about 6:30 a.m.

In a news release, Sergeant Nick Shurmantine of the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit says arriving officers found the man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, deceased.

“The vehicle was eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway, when it left the roadway and overturned,” Shurmantine said in the release. “The driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.”

Police have only identified the driver as a 27-year-old Shawnee resident.

The eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway were closed at Lackman Road until about 11:30 Sunday morning as officers investigated the crash scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.