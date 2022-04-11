  Leah Wankum  - Lenexa

Living Spaces furniture retailer to open first KC-area showroom in Lenexa

Living Spaces, a furniture retailer, is opening its first Kansas City metro location in the former Kohl's department store at 95th and I-35 in Lenexa. Photo via Living Spaces' Facebook page.

Living Spaces, a furniture store company with locations mostly in the western U.S., is opening its first KC area location in the old Kohl’s in Lenexa.

Where exactly: Located at 12381 W. 95th St. just off Interstate 35, Living Spaces will comprise a furniture showroom, small café serving prepackaged meals as well as beer and wine, a children’s room for entertainment such as movies and video games, a receiving/storage area and small kitchen.

According to the company, Living Spaces in Lenexa will employ about 70 to 100 employees.

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Site history: The building on 95th Street has been a home improvement retail store, a Home Depot Expo Design Center and, most recently, a Kohl’s department store, which closed in April 2019.

The vacant site played host to a carnival last year and features a new QuikTrip gas station.

Next steps: The Lenexa Planning Commission last week voted 6-0 to approve a final plan for the project. Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

The applicant, Brian Saltikov of Living Spaces Furniture, must receive city approval for a landscape plan before the city issues a building permit for renovations.

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today. Our subscribers give us a 94% satisfaction rating — try it out for yourself and you'll see why! Your first month is just $1. 