Living Spaces furniture retailer to open first KC-area showroom in Lenexa

Living Spaces, a furniture store company with locations mostly in the western U.S., is opening its first KC area location in the old Kohl’s in Lenexa.

Where exactly: Located at 12381 W. 95th St. just off Interstate 35, Living Spaces will comprise a furniture showroom, small café serving prepackaged meals as well as beer and wine, a children’s room for entertainment such as movies and video games, a receiving/storage area and small kitchen.

According to the company, Living Spaces in Lenexa will employ about 70 to 100 employees.

Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Site history: The building on 95th Street has been a home improvement retail store, a Home Depot Expo Design Center and, most recently, a Kohl’s department store, which closed in April 2019.

The vacant site played host to a carnival last year and features a new QuikTrip gas station.

Next steps: The Lenexa Planning Commission last week voted 6-0 to approve a final plan for the project. Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

The applicant, Brian Saltikov of Living Spaces Furniture, must receive city approval for a landscape plan before the city issues a building permit for renovations.