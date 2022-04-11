Capitol Update: Sen. Cindy Holscher warns ‘damaging bills’ could reemerge in veto session

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide all Shawnee Mission area legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

There are two sayings about Topeka (which can really apply to any level of government): bad bills never die, and things can always get worse.

With a very hasty adjournment in the early morning hours of April 2, it appeared the state escaped the nearly overwhelming clenches of a slew of devastating bills which have the purpose of destroying our excellent public schools as well as hampering our health care system. Various voucher bills (designed to divert money from public schools) as well as teacher micro-management endeavors dubbed “parent’s rights” bills, were making their way through the process, along with bills that would eliminate childhood vaccines and reduce the role of public health care.

When proceedings abruptly came to an end, there were still several of these damaging bills left to be worked. The drop of the gavel brought the “first adjournment” for this session which normally ends the working of new or unfinished business. This brought hope to many Kansans that the remaining bad bills were dead.

However, that feeling of relief is likely only temporary. The legislature returns April 23 for the veto session, a week when both the House and Senate attempt to override certain bills vetoed by the governor. Typically, new or unfinished business is not allowed at this time. But, this is no typical legislature. There’s no need to abide by rules – or even use a democratic process – when you have a supermajority dominated by extremists.

For those who may not follow the workings of the state government very closely, and wonder who these extremists are, here’s a quick overview.

First off, all Republicans are not the same, and all Democrats are not the same. Rather, there are factions comprised of varying degrees of ideologies. Within the Legislature, you will find a faction of moderate Republicans (which is small in number), moderate Democrats (also small in number), more liberal “ultra-Dems” (very small in number), and extremist Republicans, who are very large in number and control the workings of the Legislature.

This faction typically uses ideology along with input from dark money groups and their related lobbying organizations (including the Kansas Policy Institute, the Heritage Foundation, and more) as their basis for decision-making, instead of facts or the desire of actual people and constituents. In addition to ideological factions, there are also a few alignments based on personality or geographic locale.

So, here’s what will likely happen.

Those bills that didn’t get finished up prior to first adjournment? They’ll probably reemerge in the veto session. Additionally, any other bad ideas that are envisioned and put into bill format will likely be fair game. Again, that’s not how veto session is to be used, but rules really don’t matter to the extremists. “Emergencies” will be called to allow the working of detrimental bills.

What that means to you is there is work to be done. The business of advocating for good policy is needed now as much as ever.

If you are unsure of what bills are concerning, look to organizations like Freedom to Learn, Game On for Kansas Schools, Stand Up Blue Valley and MainStream Coalition (all have very informative websites and social media).

Continue contacting legislators letting them know it is imperative they fully fund our public schools (including special education), as well as implement tax relief by eliminating the sales tax on food.

Additionally, come join others at the state capitol in Topeka on Saturday, April 23 at 4:30 for a press conference/rally to remind the Legislature they are to serve the people, not the dark money lobbying groups.

With sine die (the term for final adjournment) tentatively set for May, the bills of this session that don’t get worked or passed out of both chambers will be considered “dead.” So, there will be a bit of a reprieve – until the next session which starts in January 2023, when legislators file new bills, often based on old ideas.

Prior to that, everyone who cares about democracy, our public schools, health care and the economy of Johnson County and the entire state, needs to get very involved in the upcoming 2022 elections.

While the extremists have worked to gerrymander legislative districts to make it difficult for their candidates to lose, there are pockets of opportunity which must be pursued. Additionally, there is one border that can’t be gerrymandered – the state itself. So, while dramatically changing the make up of the legislature may be very challenging, we have the power to elect a governor to provide balance to the situation.

Keep this thought in mind: right now the state can escape some of the worst bills due to the governor’s veto as the Legislature can’t always get a two-thirds majority to override. But, without Laura Kelly, that possibility is gone. Without her, all that will be needed to get these horrible bills across the finish line will be a simple majority.

Guess what, the extremists can get that all day long — and they will. That all takes us back to the two rules: bad bills never die and things can always get worse.