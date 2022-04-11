5 to Try: What are the best breweries in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍺

Raise a glass, Johnson County!

On this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re looking for our readers’ picks for best local breweries in Johnson County.

This would have been an unlikely list just a few years ago, but a bevy of small, locally owned breweries have popped up in our area, and the hops seem to be booming.

From Johnson Drive in Mission to downtown Shawnee to south Overland Park, Johnson County beer aficionados have many choices. And the springtime weather makes it perfect for sitting and sipping outdoors. (Check out our list of best patios while you’re at it.)

We want to hear where you like to go to sample the latest craft creations.

As always, tell us your pick and give us some details about why you like it.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

