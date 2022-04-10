  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

1 person killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Lenexa

Police vehicles and a fire engine on Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street in Lenexa at the scene of a wreck involving two vehicles early Sunday morning. One person died and three others were transported to the hospital, one with critical injuries. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One person is dead, and three others are injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street in Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported three people to an area hospital, one with critical injuries after being ejected from a rolling vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two heavily damaged vehicles could be seen on the side of the highway, including an overturned Ford F-250 truck and a Chevy Cobalt.

The highway patrol has yet to release an official crash report.

Highway patrol troopers and Lenexa Police closed two northbound lanes of I-35 as they investigated the crash scene.

All lanes reopened around 5 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.