1 person killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Lenexa

One person is dead, and three others are injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street in Lenexa.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported three people to an area hospital, one with critical injuries after being ejected from a rolling vehicle.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two heavily damaged vehicles could be seen on the side of the highway, including an overturned Ford F-250 truck and a Chevy Cobalt.
The highway patrol has yet to release an official crash report.
Highway patrol troopers and Lenexa Police closed two northbound lanes of I-35 as they investigated the crash scene.
All lanes reopened around 5 a.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
Check back with this report for updates as more details become available.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
