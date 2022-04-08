Your daily planner: Friday, April 8

Hi, everyone! Nikki here to welcome you to another Friday in Johnson County.

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 47, Low: 27. It is set to be windy and cloudy again for most of today, but the sky will begin to clear up later this evening. Lows overnight into Saturday are expected to drop below freezing.

Diversions

A championship parade is set for Sunday in Lawrence to celebrate KU men’s basketball team’s NCAA title. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at 6th Street downtown before proceeding south down Massachusetts Street and finishing at 19th Street.

From 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Shawnee will be hosting its Spring Recycling and Shred Event in the Splash Cove parking lot at 5800 King Street. Click here to learn more about pricing.

The Roeland Park Egg Hunt is taking place Saturday in R Park at 5535 Juniper Dr. Beginning at 10 a.m., kids can meet the bunny and play in the park before the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

Corinth Square in Prairie Village is also hosting an early Easter celebration this Saturday between 10 a.m. to noon. There will be face painting, photo opportunities, a petting zoo, tasty treats and more. More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.

The 2022 Prairie Village Art Walk will kick-off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Park. Coffee and donuts will be provided for attendees before walking to the future location of Amie Jacobsen's "Gateway." After that, participants are free to take the rest of the Art Walk individually, as they are more likely to be car rides away.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy