Your daily planner: Friday, April 8

Forecast: ⛅️ High: 47, Low: 27. It is set to be windy and cloudy again for most of today, but the sky will begin to clear up later this evening. Lows overnight into Saturday are expected to drop below freezing.
Diversions
- A championship parade is set for Sunday in Lawrence to celebrate KU men’s basketball team’s NCAA title. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at 6th Street downtown before proceeding south down Massachusetts Street and finishing at 19th Street.
- From 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Shawnee will be hosting its Spring Recycling and Shred Event in the Splash Cove parking lot at 5800 King Street. Click here to learn more about pricing.
- The Roeland Park Egg Hunt is taking place Saturday in R Park at 5535 Juniper Dr. Beginning at 10 a.m., kids can meet the bunny and play in the park before the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
- Corinth Square in Prairie Village is also hosting an early Easter celebration this Saturday between 10 a.m. to noon. There will be face painting, photo opportunities, a petting zoo, tasty treats and more. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
- The 2022 Prairie Village Art Walk will kick-off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Park. Coffee and donuts will be provided for attendees before walking to the future location of Amie Jacobsen’s “Gateway.” After that, participants are free to take the rest of the Art Walk individually, as they are more likely to be car rides away.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- Parents of a student at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park have filed a lawsuit alleging their daughter was secretly filmed while undressing in the private office of choir teacher Joseph Heidesch, who is currently facing criminal charges. [Kansas City Star]
- Gov. Laura Kelly joined Johnson County Fire District #1 for a “hose coupling ceremony” to celebrate the opening of Fire Station #81 at 33364 W. 191st St. in Edgerton on Wednesday. [KCTV]
- A federal jury has convicted University of Kansas chemistry professor Feng “Franklin” Tao of four counts of wire fraud, in a closely watched case involving his ties to a Chinese university. The tenured professor was the first defendant among about two dozen academics charged under a now-disbanded Trump-era program aimed at combating China’s efforts to steal American technology and trade secrets. [KCUR]
