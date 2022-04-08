Candidates are in for Overland Park’s city manager- Here’s what’s next

Overland Park is on its way to finding a new city manager.

After applications closed last month, the city’s screening committee began reviewing candidates for the role this week.

What happens next: The pool has been narrowed down to eight candidates, and those candidates will be invited to submit video responses to questions the city has prepared.

From there, the selection committee will choose four or five candidates to invite to in-person interviews in a couple of weeks.

Those candidates will be interviewed by Mayor Curt Skoog. The full City Council will also screen the final candidates and make their selection.

Who decides: The selection committee for the city manager position is chaired by Mayor Curt Skoog and City Council President Paul Lyons.

The 10 members include some members of the city council, the city’s planning commission and other community leaders.

The city is also working with recruitment firm Baker Tilly to find and screen candidates.

What the city wants: Some of the qualities listed in the city’s job listing for the city manager position include “outstanding communication skills” and a collaborative working style, on top of a Bachelor’s degree in Public or Business Administration.

Ideally, the candidate would also have several years of experience in administrative work.

Holly Grummert, committee member and Ward 1 council member, said a good city manager would be someone who can not only tackle things like management and the city’s budget, but who can connect with the community’s businesses and other organizations.

This person would ideally also help the city council through discussions around things like the city’s Comprehensive Plan, sustainability issues and staffing issues.

“Honestly, you don’t realize quite all that the city manager does until you get here and really begin to see the scope of what they do,” she said. “It really is just an all-encompassing kind of job.”

Sam Passer, committee member and Ward 5 council member, said the committee has been impressed by the candidates reviewed so far.

He said a good city manager for Overland Park is someone who can lead the city’s staff effectively, get out and engage with residents, and bring a new perspective to the city’s direction.

“In addition to being an effective communicator and a manager, I like to see someone with a little vision,” he said. “Whether that’s how to leverage technology to be more efficient or whether it’s someone that can bring a strong lens to diversity or conservation. I’d like to have someone that has some thoughts about what we can do to continue to move the city forward.”

View a full profile for the position here.