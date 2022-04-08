Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Have you seen the Parade of Hearts?

We are all familiar with the Easter bunnies found around the Country Club Plaza, kicking off each spring season. But this year, you may have noticed some new pieces of “heart” art throughout the metro. In fact, some are near our office in the 1900 Building! These hearts – all sporting the iconic KC heart design – are part of a public art experience called the “Parade of Hearts”. In an effort to strengthen community bond, more than 100 local artists took 5’ heart sculptures and, using their own creativity and expertise, designed each heart to showcase their unique interpretation of what community means to them.

With 154 hearts across the metro, you can find them in almost every neighborhood. If you are looking for a fun family outing as the weather warms, grab your family and check out the hearts around the city. There is a handy app available for download which will direct you on your very own tour complete with your very own “digital parade” grand marshal.

The Parade of Hearts is also raising funds to strengthen communities in Kansas City. All raised funds will stay in in the area and go towards the following organizations: Education (MARC), Arts & Culture (Local & Regional Artist community), Small Minority-owned and Women-owned Businesses (AltCap), Health & Wellness (University of Kansas Health System), and Hospitality & Tourism (Visit KC Foundation). If you would like to share your heart and donate to these efforts, head here to learn more.

The hearts will be on display from March to the end of May. Once the installation has ended, the hearts will be auctioned off – with all funds staying in Kansas City communities. For more information on this amazing experience and for instructions on downloading the tour app, head to: Parade of Hearts – A Heartland Celebration