Your Daily Planner: Thursday, April 7

Forecast: 🌥 High of 50. Low of 33. Skies are mostly sunny this morning, but it will get cloudier into the afternoon and evening.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Royals will kick off the 2022 season this afternoon with a home game against the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians. The game will be at 3:10 p.m. at the Kauffman Stadium. Get tickets here.
- Capathia Jenkins and Tony Desare will join the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra tonight through Saturday for “Sinatra and Friends,” a concert that allows the audience to relive classics by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Jenkins and Desare will perform classics such as “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” Click here for more information.
- Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform tonight with his band at Uptown Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The show starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park Executive Committee will meet this morning at 11:45 at city hall. The committee will review the planning commission by-laws and standing rules. Take a look at the full agenda.
- The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items include an Arts Task Force report and a Bicycle Advisory Board Report. Learn more.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will hear an update on major projects throughout the county. View the full agenda.
Noteworthy
- The city of Shawnee is hosting a Spring Recycling and Shred Event this Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents can bring electronics, eyeglasses, bikes and more to the Splash Cove parking lot at 5800 King Street to dispose of them. Items are free to recycle unless a price is noted here.
- The 5-course Strang Hall Chef’s Dinner featuring rising star chef Brett DeHart has been rescheduled for April 25 at 6 p.m. The dinner was originally scheduled for February, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 surge. Purchase tickets for the event here.
- Members of the Johnson County Wildland Task Force, which includes firefighters with the Shawnee Fire Department, deployed to Salina earlier this week. The task force was activated after Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to the high threat of wildfires across the state this week. [Fox4]
- District 1 Johnson County Commissioner Becky Fast filed for re-election Wednesday. She has served one term on the Board of County Commissioners, and previously served two terms on the Roeland Park city council.
