Your Daily Planner: Thursday, April 7

Forecast: 🌥 High of 50. Low of 33. Skies are mostly sunny this morning, but it will get cloudier into the afternoon and evening.

Diversions

The Kansas City Royals will kick off the 2022 season this afternoon with a home game against the newly renamed Cleveland Guardians. The game will be at 3:10 p.m. at the Kauffman Stadium. Get tickets here.

Capathia Jenkins and Tony Desare will join the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra tonight through Saturday for "Sinatra and Friends," a concert that allows the audience to relive classics by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Jenkins and Desare will perform classics such as "The Lady Is a Tramp" and "They Can't Take That Away From Me." Click here for more information.

Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform tonight with his band at Uptown Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The show starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park Executive Committee will meet this morning at 11:45 at city hall. The committee will review the planning commission by-laws and standing rules. Take a look at the full agenda.

The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items include an Arts Task Force report and a Bicycle Advisory Board Report. Learn more.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will hear an update on major projects throughout the county. View the full agenda.

Noteworthy