Lenexa advances plan for Timber Rock Senior Living facility near Black Hoof Park

After two hours of deliberation this week, the Lenexa Planning Commission narrowly approved plans for a new senior living facility near Black Hoof Park.

The plan: Located on 12 acres in the northwest corner of West 95th Street and Lone Elm Road just east of Monticello Road, Timber Rock Senior Living would comprise 130 units in a proposed 152,500-square-foot building with one-, two- and three-story sections.

Of the 130 units, 32 would offer memory care, and the remaining 98 would be earmarked for assisted living.

Nelson Construction, Ecumen and Phelps Engineering are leading the development.

Below are several more design renderings:

Why some are opposed: The planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval of a preliminary plan for the project.

Commissioners Mike Burson and Ben Harber voted in dissent, mostly out of concern for the developer’s request for a height deviation on a portion of the building.

More than a dozen neighboring homeowners from the nearby Timber Rock and Silverleaf subdivisions came out in opposition to the project, with half a dozen sharing their primary concerns, including that the development would be too tall and too close to their single-family neighborhoods.

They also said the project could lower their property values and cause traffic congestion.

Ambulance noise: Other homeowners had concerns about the noise from ambulances to and from the facility and impacts to the city’s trail system. Several homeowners said they opposed rezoning of the site back in 2017.

Planning commissioners showed overall support for the project, but had some hesitation over the developer’s request for a roughly 3-foot height deviation (city code maximum for this project is 35 feet, and a portion of the development would be 38 feet, 9 inches).

Commissioners Don Horine and Jason Leib were absent. The nine-member commission has one vacancy.

Key quote from developer: “We feel that this is a nice place to live. Folks want to live here, and just because they need help with day-to-day living doesn’t mean they should be relegated to an industrial park or somewhere else of that nature.” – Jacob Wolfgang, Nelson Construction

Key quote from opposition: “It rivals the size of the Lenexa Costco. There’s no way for a structure that size to blend into the community. We’re not opposed to senior living; I want to be very clear with that. We’re opposed to this proposal because it’s egregious in size.” – Kevin Brown, Timber Rock homeowner

What happens next: The Lenexa City Council is slated to consider the preliminary plan April 19.

The city will review a final plan for the project before construction could begin.